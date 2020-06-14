Toyota Fortuner Facelift Accessories Detailed
Published On Jun 14, 2020 10:59 AM By Sonny for Toyota Fortuner 2021
The Thai-spec Fortuner facelift gets a lot of chrome and TRD cosmetic options
The facelifted Toyota Fortuner was recently launched in Thailand. It is offered in two trims - base and Legender. The latter gets sportier cosmetic features such as a Lexus-esque front fascia. Toyota Thailand has also listed the various accessories and add-ons available for the base Fortuner facelift. Some of these will likely be offered on the facelifted SUV in India as well. Here’s a detailed list of accessories:
Exterior
The exterior accessories for the 2020 Fortuner are mostly decorative ones, often in chrome finish, while only a few add to its feature list. The options are as follows:
-
Fortuner lettering on bonnet (black and chromium)
-
Front and rear skid plate decorations (also offered with TRD Sportivo badging)
-
Front fog lamp housing garnish
-
TRD sticker on tailgate
-
Door fenders, door corner protection and door edge protection
-
Fuel tank cover decorations
-
Chrome surround for taillights
-
Add-ons to outside rearview mirrors for better range of visibility
-
Spare tyre cover
-
Mud covers for wheel arches
-
Scratch-proof film for loading the boot.
-
Sun visors along the windowline (also offered wit TRD badging)
-
TRD Sportivo badging for the rear end
-
TRD door stickers and stripes
-
Stainless steel exhaust tips
-
Chrome door handle garnish and cover
-
Sporty door handle cover
-
Door handle anti-scratch film
-
Rear bumper step guard
-
Side body moulding (black, dark gray or chromium)
-
Chrome surround for rear license plate area
-
Chrome rear bumper decoration
-
Hood garnish (black, dark gray or chromium)
-
Roof box/ Roof rack (option of bike holder)/ Roof tray
Interior
The accessories for the Fortuner’s plush cabin are quite limited. They include:
-
Car floor mats (also offered in vinyl or with TRD branding)
-
Storage net for boot
-
Storage tray in boot
-
Windscreen sun shades (also offered with TRD Sportivo graphics)
-
Scuff plates (also offered with TRD branding)
-
TRD shift knob
Features & Electricals
Fortuner buyers can add a host of features to their base-type model with this range of accessories. The options are as follows:
-
Front and back camera recording (mounted to windscreen)
-
Front view camera/ car video camera DVR
-
Rear camera in inside rear view mirror
-
Dynamic lumbar support
-
Front USB charger/ wireless charging pad
-
LED puddle lamps for front doors
-
Front legroom lighting
-
Electrochromic IRVM
-
Digital head-up display
-
Kick to open tailgate sensors
-
Rear proximity sensors
The Fortuner facelift is expected to arrive in India in early 2021 with the same feature updates and a more powerful diesel engine as seen on the Thai-spec SUV. Check it out in more detail here: Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Detailed In Pictures.
