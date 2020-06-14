  • Login / Register
Toyota Fortuner Facelift Accessories Detailed

Published On Jun 14, 2020 10:59 AM By Sonny for Toyota Fortuner 2021

The Thai-spec Fortuner facelift gets a lot of chrome and TRD cosmetic options

The facelifted Toyota Fortuner was recently launched in Thailand. It is offered in two trims - base and Legender. The latter gets sportier cosmetic features such as a Lexus-esque front fascia. Toyota Thailand has also listed the various accessories and add-ons available for the base Fortuner facelift. Some of these will likely be offered on the facelifted SUV in India as well. Here’s a detailed list of accessories:

Exterior

The exterior accessories for the 2020 Fortuner are mostly decorative ones, often in chrome finish, while only a few add to its feature list. The options are as follows:

  • Fortuner lettering on bonnet (black and chromium)

  • Front and rear skid plate decorations (also offered with TRD Sportivo badging)

  • Front fog lamp housing garnish

  • TRD sticker on tailgate

  • Door fenders, door corner protection and door edge protection

  • Fuel tank cover decorations

  • Chrome surround for taillights

  • Add-ons to outside rearview mirrors for better range of visibility

  • Spare tyre cover

  • Mud covers for wheel arches

  • Scratch-proof film for loading the boot.

  • Sun visors along the windowline (also offered wit TRD badging)

  • TRD Sportivo badging for the rear end

  • TRD door stickers and stripes

  • Stainless steel exhaust tips

  • Chrome door handle garnish and cover

  • Sporty door handle cover

  • Door handle anti-scratch film

  • Rear bumper step guard

  • Side body moulding (black, dark gray or chromium)

  • Chrome surround for rear license plate area

  • Chrome rear bumper decoration

  • Hood garnish (black, dark gray or chromium)

  • Roof box/ Roof rack (option of bike holder)/ Roof tray

Also read: Toyota Fortuner: Old vs New

Interior

The accessories for the Fortuner’s plush cabin are quite limited. They include:

  • Car floor mats (also offered in vinyl or with TRD branding)

  • Storage net for boot

  • Storage tray in boot

  • Windscreen sun shades (also offered with TRD Sportivo graphics)

  • Scuff plates (also offered with TRD branding)

  • TRD shift knob

Features & Electricals

Fortuner buyers can add a host of features to their base-type model with this range of accessories. The options are as follows:

  • Front and back camera recording (mounted to windscreen)

  • Front view camera/ car video camera DVR

  • Rear camera in inside rear view mirror

  • Dynamic lumbar support

  • Front USB charger/ wireless charging pad

  • LED puddle lamps for front doors

  • Front legroom lighting

  • Electrochromic IRVM

  • Digital head-up display

  • Kick to open tailgate sensors

  • Rear proximity sensors

The Fortuner facelift is expected to arrive in India in early 2021 with the same feature updates and a more powerful diesel engine as seen on the Thai-spec SUV. Check it out in more detail here: Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Detailed In Pictures.

