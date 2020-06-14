Toyota Fortuner Facelift Accessories Detailed

Published On Jun 14, 2020 10:59 AM By Sonny for Toyota Fortuner 2021

The Thai-spec Fortuner facelift gets a lot of chrome and TRD cosmetic options

The facelifted Toyota Fortuner was recently launched in Thailand. It is offered in two trims - base and Legender. The latter gets sportier cosmetic features such as a Lexus-esque front fascia. Toyota Thailand has also listed the various accessories and add-ons available for the base Fortuner facelift. Some of these will likely be offered on the facelifted SUV in India as well. Here’s a detailed list of accessories:

Exterior

The exterior accessories for the 2020 Fortuner are mostly decorative ones, often in chrome finish, while only a few add to its feature list. The options are as follows:

Fortuner lettering on bonnet (black and chromium)

Front and rear skid plate decorations (also offered with TRD Sportivo badging)

Front fog lamp housing garnish

TRD sticker on tailgate

Door fenders, door corner protection and door edge protection

Fuel tank cover decorations

Chrome surround for taillights

Add-ons to outside rearview mirrors for better range of visibility

Spare tyre cover

Mud covers for wheel arches

Scratch-proof film for loading the boot.

Sun visors along the windowline (also offered wit TRD badging)

TRD Sportivo badging for the rear end

TRD door stickers and stripes

Stainless steel exhaust tips

Chrome door handle garnish and cover

Sporty door handle cover

Door handle anti-scratch film

Rear bumper step guard

Side body moulding (black, dark gray or chromium)

Chrome surround for rear license plate area

Chrome rear bumper decoration

Hood garnish (black, dark gray or chromium)

Roof box/ Roof rack (option of bike holder)/ Roof tray

Also read: Toyota Fortuner: Old vs New

Interior

The accessories for the Fortuner’s plush cabin are quite limited. They include:

Car floor mats (also offered in vinyl or with TRD branding)

Storage net for boot

Storage tray in boot

Windscreen sun shades (also offered with TRD Sportivo graphics)

Scuff plates (also offered with TRD branding)

TRD shift knob

Features & Electricals

Fortuner buyers can add a host of features to their base-type model with this range of accessories. The options are as follows:

Front and back camera recording (mounted to windscreen)

Front view camera/ car video camera DVR

Rear camera in inside rear view mirror

Dynamic lumbar support

Front USB charger/ wireless charging pad

LED puddle lamps for front doors

Front legroom lighting

Electrochromic IRVM

Digital head-up display

Kick to open tailgate sensors

Rear proximity sensors

The Fortuner facelift is expected to arrive in India in early 2021 with the same feature updates and a more powerful diesel engine as seen on the Thai-spec SUV. Check it out in more detail here: Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Detailed In Pictures .

Read More on : Fortuner Automatic