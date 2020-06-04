Toyota Fortuner Facelift Revealed In Thailand

Modified On Jun 04, 2020 12:19 PM By Sonny for Toyota Fortuner 2021

It gets two new looks, an updated feature list and improved performance

New Fortuner gets two variants: base and Legender, latter features distinct looks.

Base variant gets subtler cosmetic tweaks while Legender looks a lot sportier.

Feature updates include a larger touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, and wireless charging.

Thai-spec Fortuner facelift also gets improvements to its 2.8-litre diesel engine.

Toyota is expected to launch the facelifted Fortuner in India in early-2021.

The covers have been lifted off the facelifted Toyota Fortuner and it looks sportier than the outgoing model. As seen from the undisguised spy shots, the majority of the cosmetic tweaks are on the front fascia but it also gets added features.

For the Thailand market, the Fortuner gets two different looks for two variants: the base model and the Legender. Both get an updated front end, new LED headlamps and bumper design. The base model carries a similar grille shape but a different design while the bumper looks sportier with larger vents. The new Legender model looks like the model that was spied with Lexus-like front end featuring a small grille, large air dam and sleeker headlamps while the bumper design looks more like Toyota's other global models. It looks sportier than the facelifted base model.

The shape of the rear end and the tail lamps remains unchanged but they do feature an updated layout for the LED elements. The Fortuner Legender gets a different, sportier rear bumper. Both cars feature new designs for the alloy wheels as well, 18-inch units for the base model and dual-tone 20-inch wheels for the Legender variant.

Inside the cabin of the 2020 Fortuner , the changes are more subtle. The central console now houses a larger touchscreen infotainment system (9-inch unit for the Legender and 8-inch unit for the base version) with Apple CarPlay and T-Connect for connected car features. Other feature updates for the Legender variant include a 360-degree parking camera, wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, and a mildly updated instrument cluster. It also gets a kick-to-open feature for the powered tailgate.

The Toyota Safety Sense features like lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency braking system won’t be coming to India. The Thai-spec Toyota Fortuner also gets performance updates with its 2.8-litre diesel engine making 204PS and 500Nm with improved NVH levels and idles at lower revs. The uprated 2.8-litre diesel with the extra 27PS and 80Nm should find its way to the India-spec facelifted model, while the 2.7-litre petrol is expected to be carried forward. It will be offered with both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options as well as rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive systems.

The Fortuner facelift is expected to arrive here in early-2021, likely with the base model updates only. It is currently priced between Rs 28.66 lakh and Rs 34.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Fortuner rivals the Ford Endeavour , Isuzu mu-X and Mahindra Alturas G4. MG will soon enter this segment with the Gloster, which was showcased at Auto Expo 2020, in a similar price range.

