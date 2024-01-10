Modified On Jan 10, 2024 09:11 AM By Shreyash for Tata Punch 2024

The Punch is not only expected to come with more technology but is also anticipated to offer additional safety features as standard

The Tata Punch made its market debut in late 2021 and it was recently unveiled in its all electric avatar - the Punch EV. This new EV form also comes with a host of updates, aside from the electric powertrain, in terms of looks and features, We anticipate that some of the key changes seen on the Punch EV will be passed on to the Punch’s internal combustion engine (ICE) version as a mid-life facelift. Here are 7 things we expect from the Tata Punch facelift:

Refreshed Front Look

As seen with other recently facelifted Tata SUVs (Nexon, Safari and Harrier), the Tata Punch facelift is also expected to receive an updated fascia. While not identical, it will look a lot like the front end of the Punch EV with new connected LED DRLs, an all new bumper design with new headlight housings, and a more prominent skid plate. However, unlike the Punch EV, the updated Punch will likely feature a blacked-out grille, distinguishing itself as an ICE (internal combustion engine) model. The profile and rear end of the micro SUV will remain the same, as seen with the Punch EV. But it could get mildly updated designs for the 16-inch alloy wheels.

Bigger Touchscreen Unit

The Tata Punch facelift will likely feature the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system seen with its electric iteration, and in the Tata Nexon. It will also offer wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a host of enhanced features. Please note that this will not be the thin bezel screen offered with the top-spec Nexon.

Currently, the Tata Punch comes with a 7-inch touchscreen system which doesn’t support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Its interface also looks dated in comparison to the competition.

Fully Digital Driver’s Display

The existing Tata Punch features a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display. We are expecting the Tata Punch facelift to receive the new 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display seen on recently updated Tata cars, and on Punch EV as well. This driver’s display can also be synced with the infotainment screen and it can display maps using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

6 Airbags As Standard

A major safety update that is expected in the Tata Punch facelift is for it to be equipped with six airbags, which will most likely be offered as standard across all the variants. Not only does the Tata Punch EV get this, but Punch’s main rival, the Hyundai Exter also offers 6 airbags as standard.

360-degree Camera

The safety kit for the Tata Punch facelift is also expected to include a segemnt-first 360-degree camera, from the Punch EV. In the current version of the micro SUV, only a rearview camera with rear parking sensors is available.

Ventilated Front Seats

The updated Punch may also incorporate the ventilated front seats from the Punch EV. If Tata includes this feature in the 2024 Punch, it will become the sole micro SUV in its segment to offer this convenient feature.

Air Purifier

Another feature update expected with the Punch facelift is the built-in air purifier. In the existing Tata lineup, Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari come with an air purifier. This feature will also include an AQI reading on the central screen, as seen with the Nexon.

These are the seven features that are expected to be introduced to the 2024 Tata Punch from the Punch EV. The Tata Punch facelifted is expected to be launched by April from a starting price of Rs 6 lakh while the top-end is likely to get more expensive thanks to the new features. It will continue to take on the likes of the Hyundai Exter while also being an alternative to the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and similarly priced hatchbacks.

