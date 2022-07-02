Modified On Jul 02, 2022 10:32 AM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza

It gets a complete design makeover, refreshed interiors, new features, and updated powertrains

The new Maruti Brezza is now on sale, with prices starting from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). With the generational update, the subcompact SUV gets a major styling upgrade, refreshed interiors, many new features, and updated powertrains with a new automatic transmission.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Brezza in seven points:

Variants And Prices

Variants Manual Automatic LXI Rs 7.99 lakh - VXI Rs 9.47 lakh Rs 10.97 lakh ZXI Rs 10.87 lakh Rs 12.37 lakh ZXI Dual Tone Rs 11.03 lakh Rs 12.53 lakh ZXI+ Rs 12.30 lakh Rs 13.80 lakh ZXI+ Dual Tone Rs 12.46 lakh Rs 13.96 lakh

Like before, the Brezza is offered in four trims: LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. You get the option of an automatic from the VXI variant onward and the automatic variants demand Rs 1.5 lakh over the manual grades. That said, unlike before, the ZXI can also be had with an option of dual-tone colours for a premium of Rs 16,000.

Exterior Styling

The 2022 Brezza now looks sharper and bolder thanks to its complete design makeover. While it continues with its boxy silhouette, the chunkier body cladding makes it look more rugged. It further gets a new grille with redesigned bumpers, sleek twin projector LED headlights, twin L-shaped LED DRLs, and funky wrap-around LED tail lamps. Also, Maruti has dropped the Vitara moniker and now the ‘Brezza’ badge is boldy placed between the tail lamps.

Interior Styling

The cabin also receives a complete makeover, which makes it look modern and upmarket. The basic dashboard design with its floating infotainment system is inspired by the new Baleno. It’s finished in a dual-tone black and brown theme with brushed silver accents flowing in a ‘T’ shape through the dashboard and centre console.

New Features

The Brezza is now much more feature-rich with a new free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system (from the Baleno), connected car technology with limited remote operation, Arkamys-tuned sound system, wireless charging, segment-first head-up display, electric sunroof (first for a Maruti car), and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It continues with features such as automatic headlamps and wipers, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, rear AC vents, and cruise control. Ventilated seats would have completed the package, though.

New Safety Features

On the safety front, the 2022 Maruti Brezza gets equipped with up to six airbags and a 360-degree camera. ESP (electronic stability programme) and hill-hold assist are now standard across all trims. Other notable bits include ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

Updated Powertrains

Maruti is offering the Brezza with the latest version of its 1.5-litre, K-series, four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The engine delivers 103PS and 137Nm and is paired with a 5-speed manual, while a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission option is also offered. The automatic replaces the 4-speed torque converter and also features paddle shifters to take manual control. While the manual variants offer a claimed efficiency of up to 20.15kmpl, the automatic variants offer up to 19.8kmpl.

New Colours

The carmaker offers the Brezza in nine colour options, including three dual-tone shades. They are as follows:

Pearl Arctic White Splendid Silver (New) Magma Grey (New) Sizzling Red Exuberant Blue (New) Brave Khaki (New) Sizzling Red with black roof Splendid Silver with black roof (New) Brave Khaki with white roof (New)

While the Brave Khaki is a brand-new colour option, Silver, Grey, and Blue hues come in a different shade to options that were previously available.

