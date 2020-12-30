Modified On Dec 30, 2020 01:30 PM By Tarun for Maruti Wagon R

If you have up to Rs 5 lakh to spare for a pre-owned hatchback, you’d be spoilt for choice. India loves its hatchbacks, which means a plethora of options in the pre-owned market. Depending on how much you want to spend, you can get a relatively new small hatch or a slightly older larger one. We list down our top picks from the used market.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Swift is one of the most trusted cars from the Gurgaon-based manufacturer. In this budget, you can easily get a 3-4-year-old Swift. One advantage of buying a used Swift is that you have the choice of petrol and diesel engines. Buyers in Delhi NCR can easily get a used diesel Swift which will run for another 4-5 years. You can also get the second generation of the hatchback in this price range. Very few models of the latest Swift petrol might also be available for around Rs 5 lakh.

Honda Jazz

The Honda Jazz might feel like an outdated car to some, but it is definitely reliable. Many owners still have the 10-year-old first-generation model running in great condition. Most Honda cars have a long life. They are easy on the maintenance front too. In comparison to its rivals, the Jazz has a high resale value. In this range, you can get a 5-6-year-old second-generation Jazz. If you have a budget of under Rs 3 lakh, you can look at 7-10-year-old models.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai cars are said to be the most affordable when it comes to maintenance, even if you have an old model. A 4 to 5-year-old model of the i20 can easily come in this price range. The pre-facelift model of the second-generation i20 did not come with a touchscreen unit or a rear parking camera. For a lower budget, you can also look at the first-generation model. Interestingly, the second-gen came with the slightly more powerful 1.4-litre petrol engine for the AT variants.

Hyundai i10 Automatic

The Hyundai Grand i10 and even the i10 are great options to consider while buying a used hatchback under Rs 5 lakh. If you negotiate well, you could land yourself a year-old Grand i10 automatic with touchscreen unit, rear parking camera, and steering-mounted audio controls as well. If your budget is limited to 3 lakh, you can also get a 4-year-old i10. Till 2016, both the versions of the hatchback were sold alongside.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

While the latest generation of the WagonR is a tough find in the Rs 2 to 5 lakh range, you can look at very good examples of the third-generation model. A used 2-year or a 3-year old top-end model of the WagonR can easily fit in this budget. You can also look at the CNG-fitted models, only if the CNG kits are installed by the manufacturer. The WagonR is currently one of the most well-sought hatchbacks in India and one of the easiest cars to live with.

In this budget, you can score many sparingly used hatchbacks. Most of them are also easy on the pocket in terms of maintenance. Since these hatchbacks will be relatively newer, you could easily spend many years with them. If you’re unable to find good examples of used cars, head over to our Trustmark store to check out many certified pre-owned cars. We offer a six-month warranty on engine and transmission, a Trustmark shield ensuring a 7-day full replacement and guarantee, 217 quality checks on every used car, proper sanitisation and a test drive from your doorstep.

