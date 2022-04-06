There's A Kia Seltos Somewhere Under The Skin Of This Extreme Rally Truck

Published On Apr 06, 2022 09:09 PM By CarDekho for Kia Seltos

It has a completely new chassis and suspension system that makes it fit for use on a desert trail

The Kia Seltos is a fine-looking compact SUV that can tackle the occasional unpaved rural road, but it’s not really built for dune-bashing. That is, until you see the latest iteration of a Seltos concept from Vishnu Suresh (Zephyr Designz on Instagram). He has turned the humble Kia SUV into a pickup truck that’s so extreme it’s exclusively for off-road use! Watch it speed through the desert in the video below:

You can see the Kia Seltos’ cues in the Baja Trophy truck’s front fascia. Below the grille, the Seltos’ bumper has been replaced with a bull bar and a functional metal skid plate that protects key suspension components.

Speaking of the suspension, the SUV turned pickup truck has long-travel struts and a new double-wishbone setup that’s built to handle rough terrain. Similarly at the rear, you can spot the massive trailing arms underneath the bodywork.

This setup is quite different from the Seltos’ stock suspension that you get from the Kia factory. That’s because the Baja Trophy truck isn’t a Seltos – it’s a pickup truck body that sits on a custom-built metal frame. The Seltos’ face, suspension, seats, roll cage and spare tyres are all mounted on this frame.

At the rear, the truck doesn’t have a usable bed or tailgate. The taillamps are simple red-coloured LED strips that are not road-legal.

Off-road racing trucks make for extreme rally vehicles with their powerful engines, huge tyres and long-travel suspension. We aren’t sure which engine lies under the bonnet of the pickup truck, but it’s likely more powerful than the highest-output Seltos engine that’s on offer – the 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Kia has updated the Seltos for 2022 with better standard safety features, new colours, new variants and a host of other revisions. The carmaker is also expected to introduce the facelifted Seltos in India later in 2022.

So, how did you like this Kia Seltos? If you can identify the stock pickup truck that this concept is built on, let us know in the comments.

Read More on : Kia Seltos on road price