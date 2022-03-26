Top 5 Maruti Cars To Get 6 Airbags Soon

Published On Mar 26, 2022 09:32 AM By Tarun for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022

The 2022 Baleno was the first one in Maruti’s lineup to get the additional airbags

Maruti Suzuki has started improving the safety quotient of its cars, starting with the 2022 Baleno. The addition of side and curtain airbags was an important step and soon, more Maruti cars will follow the trend by offering a total of six airbags. Maruti has eight car launches planned for 2022, which started with the new Baleno.

2022 Maruti Vitara Brezza

The new Vitara Brezza will be one of the earliest models in this list to get six airbags. Among its rivals, the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300 (seven airbags) offer this feature. The subcompact SUV will soon get a generation update which will give it many new features such as a 360-degree camera, an electric sunroof, and paddle shifters, among others.

Maruti Ciaz

Maruti Ciaz is currently the only sedan in its segment that doesn’t get six airbags. The Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus offer six airbags in their range-topping variants. However, it soon going to change as the Maruti sedan will soon get the additional airbags along with a facelift.

Maruti S-Cross

Revealed in the UK recently, the new Suzuki S-Cross is set to enter the Indian market this year. The 2022 model will beef up the safety quotient by offering curtain, and front side airbags, which is the norm in the compact crossover space now. It’s an alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

Maruti Ertiga/XL6

The Ertiga and XL6 are also expected to receive the six airbags feature, which is offered as standard with its direct rival, the Kia Carens. Both are due for a facelift which will give them a refreshed styling and more features and are set to arrive in April 2022.

New Creta-rivaling Maruti SUV

Since all the premium Maruti cars are getting six airbags, it’s obvious that the upcoming Creta killer will also feature it. It will be a direct competitor to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun, which offer this safety feature. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Maruti SUV.

