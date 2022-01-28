Maruti Ertiga To Get A Facelift By March

Published On Jan 28, 2022 03:58 PM By Tarun for Maruti Ertiga 2022

The updated MPV should get minor styling tweaks and some feature additions

The updated Ertiga has already been spied testing with minimal camouflage.

Based on the spy shots, it will get a new mesh grille and a black strip connecting the tail lamps.

Could gain a larger touchscreen infotainment, connected car tech, cruise control, and wireless charging.

Should continue with its existing 104PS 1.5-litre petrol engine along with an optional CNG.

Its existing 4-speed torque converter automatic might be replaced by a new unit.

According to our sources, the facelifted Maruti Ertiga will go on sale by March. The MPV has already been spied testing with minimal camouflage. It will be one of the eight launches that Maruti has planned for this year.

The earlier spy shots reveal that it gets a new mesh grille and a black strip connecting the tail lamps. The bumpers, headlights, tail lights, and alloys look unchanged.

The cabin is expected to receive a new interior shade and revised upholstery. New features could include a larger touchscreen infotainment with connected car tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, an updated instrument cluster, and cruise control.

(Current Ertiga's cabin photo for reference)

The updated Ertiga shall continue with its existing set of features, including automatic AC, projector headlamps, engine push start/stop button, dual front airbags, hill hold control, ESP (electronic stability programme), and a rear parking camera.

There should be no mechanical changes onboard. It should continue with its 104PS 1.5-litre petrol engine. While its existing 5-speed manual transmission will continue, the 4-speed torque converter might be replaced for a newer unit. The optional CNG will also be retained.

The Maruti Ertiga retails from Rs 8.12 lakh to Rs 10.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The updated model will demand a premium over the existing prices. The MPV will continue without any direct rivals, but facing some competition from the Renault Triber and the upcoming Kia Carens.

Read More on : Ertiga on road price