Facelifted Maruti XL6 Spied For The First Time

Published On Nov 22, 2021 12:34 PM By Tarun for Maruti XL6

The six-seater MPV will receive some cosmetic upgrades inside and out, with new features as well

The spied XL6 can be seen with a tweaked front bumper and new alloys.

The rest of the exterior profile looks similar to the outgoing model.

Expected to receive an optional 7-seater configuration as well.

Could gain features such as a larger touchscreen system, connected car tech, electric sunroof, and multiple airbags.

No mechanical changes expected onboard.

The facelifted Maruti XL6 MPV has been spied testing for the first time. While the test mule remains heavily camouflaged, we can expect some visual enhancements to the exterior and interior styling.

Going by the spy shots, the 2022 XL6 gets a slightly tweaked front bumper and new alloys (similar to the Indonesia-spec XL7). The headlight design, grille, and tail lamp looks similar to the outgoing model. Mainly, its crossover look, which differentiates it from the Ertiga, will be retained.

The cabin cannot be seen here, but we are expecting some changes to the interior too. It could get revised upholstery, and possibly the option of a seven-seater variant, for increased utility.

In terms of features, the facelifted XL6 could gain a larger touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, multiple airbags, and an electric sunroof. It already comes equipped with automatic AC, cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen system, automatic LED headlights, dual front airbags, and rear parking camera.

The 2022 XL6 should continue with the current model’s 104PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with both a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic. That said, the age-old automatic could be replaced with a new unit.

The facelifted crossover-MPV will demand a premium over its current price range of Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The XL6 doesn’t have any direct rivals, but finds competition with the costlier and diesel-powered Mahindra Marazzo. The facelifted model is a part of Maruti’s upcoming eight new launches for 2022.

