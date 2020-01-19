Top 5 Car News Of The Week: Jeep Compass Diesel Auto, Kia Carnival, 2020 Tata Tigor, Tiago, Nexon & Altroz

Published On Jan 19, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Tata Altroz

This week was all about Tata Motors making the chunk of headlines

Tata Tiago, Tigor & Nexon Facelift: Tata’s sub-4m offerings are due for an update and we could soon see them in showrooms. When can you expect their launch and how much booking amount will you have to pay? Answers here.

Jeep Compass: Your wait for a more affordable (relatively) Jeep Compass diesel automatic has come to an end as the manufacturer has launched the Longitude and Limited Plus diesel automatic variants. Both the automatic versions get additional features over their manual counterparts. What are they and how much will you have to shell out for them?

Tata Altroz: Turns out Tata Motors knows a thing or two about making safe cars as the Altroz becomes the second Indian car to achieve a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. It joins its elder sibling, the Nexon, which set the precedent last year not just in the house but for all the Indian manufacturers. There were slight sneers though.

Renault HBC: We got a glimpse of Renault’s trump card against the Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue when it was spied testing around Chennai. It might be debuting at the Auto Expo 2020 but these are the first set of images giving an idea of its design language and proportions.

Kia Carnival: Kia aims to cater to the untapped premium people-mover segment with the Carnival. Here we have details of the engine, variants and features of the MPV well ahead of its launch. Take a look.

