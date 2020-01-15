Tata Altroz Scores A Perfect Score In Global NCAP Crash Tests

Published On Jan 15, 2020 06:00 PM By Dhruv.A for Tata Altroz

The Altroz is the second Tata after the Nexon to get a 5-star safety rating

Tata Altroz scores five stars in adult safety and three stars for child occupant protection.

The Global NCAP tested the Altroz’ base variant.

It gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX as standard.

Tata will launch the Altroz on January 22.

Tata Motors has added another feather in its safety helmet as its upcoming hatchback, the Altroz , received a five-star crash test rating in the latest edition of Global NCAP tests. The first Indian car to receive the perfect score was the Tata Nexon in 2019.

The Global NCAP picked the Altroz’ base variant which scored five stars for adult safety and three stars for child occupant protection. The base variant is equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX anchorages, speed alert system and seatbelt reminders.

The Altroz’ structure and footwell area were rated stable by GNCAP. Head and neck protection for the adults was good while chest protection was adequate. It revealed good protection for the 18-month-old dummy when the CRS (child restraint system) was installed facing backwards using ISOFIX mounts.

The score saw a slight reduction when the CRS seat was installed facing forward as the backrest unlatched during the crash due to the load of the top tether of the seat belt. The 3-year-old dummy’s head contact with the interior of the car, lack of three-point seat belts for all occupants and the lack of passenger airbag deactivation when CRS is installed in passenger seat reduced the child safety score to three.

It’s interesting to see Tata deliver on its promise as it had claimed that the ALFA-ARC platform that underpins the Altroz is capable of scoring a 5-star safety rating. The Tata Altroz is scheduled to be launched on January 22 and bookings are underway for a token sum of Rs 21,000. Its prices are likely to hover in the Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh ballpark.