Tata Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Facelift Teased. Bookings Open

Published On Jan 13, 2020 06:12 PM By Sonny for Tata Nexon 2020

All models will be launched with BS6 compliant engines alongside the Altroz

The Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon will get a facelift apart from BS6 engines.

All three models get updated front and rear ends, and new features too.

Prices and details of the facelifted models to be announced in January 2020.

Tiago and Tigor to be petrol-only models in the BS6 era.

Bookings open for all three at a nominal deposit of Rs 11,000.

The Tata Motors product lineup is being updated with BS6 engines, starting with the Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon . All three models will also be given a facelift and some feature updates at the same time. Tata has teased the new look of these models ahead of their launch later in January 2020 or early Feb.

The facelifted Tiago and Tigor get a revised front end with a new bumper, LED DRLs integrated into the new fog lamp housings, new grille and new headlamps. The teaser image for the 2020 Tiago showcases a bright new yellow exterior colour option while the 2020 Tigor gets a new burgundy shade. The details regarding feature updates and changes to the rear design will be revealed at the time of launch.

Tata’s first facelift of the Nexon sub-compact SUV was previewed by the Nexon EV . The revamped ICE-powered version of the car looks the same as the all-electric car minus the EV badges and blue accents. The 2020 Nexon also gets a revised front end with a new bumper, new fog lamp housings with contrast inserts, new grille, updated headlamps and new air dam with contrasting inserts. The teaser model seems to feature a new dual-tone colour option with military green, white roof, and white accents.

The Tiago and Tigor will be powered by a BS6 compliant version of the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The 2020 models won’t get a diesel engine option. Meanwhile, both the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines of the Nexon will be updated for the upcoming BS6 emission norms. The facelifted models will attract a premium over the current models’ prices; expect a hike of around Rs 15,000 for the petrol variants while diesel variants may be pricier by around Rs 1 lakh.

The 2020 Tiago, Tigor and Nexon can be booked for a nominal amount of Rs 11,000. The prices for all three models are expected to be unveiled around the same time as the launch of the new Altroz premium hatchback, which is slated for January 22.