Renault’s Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue Rival Spied Testing Ahead Of Unveil At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Jan 13, 2020 12:32 PM By Sonny for Renault HBC

The new sub-4m SUV offering will be launched later in the year

New Renault HBC (codename) spied under camouflage for the first time.

Seen with a split headlamp setup in line with the ongoing SUV trend.

Will be equipped with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and semi-digital instrument cluster.

Likely to be powered by a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Renault HBC to be launched in India in second half of 2020.

Renault will be showcasing its entry into the sub-4m SUV segment at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 in February. Codenamed the HBC , it has now been spied testing on the road for the first time, albeit covered in camouflage.

The spied HBC was equipped with what appears to be multi-reflector LED lamps positioned on the bumper with turn indicators and DRLs just beneath the bonnet line. Its front-end shape seems similar to that of other Renault offerings like the Captur and Triber. Its rear end sticks out a bit from where the roofline ends, which makes it look less boxy than some of the readily available sub-4m SUVs in the market.

The upcoming Renault sub-4m SUV will be based on the same platform as the Triber sub-4m MPV crossover. If the HBC has the same wheelbase as the Triber measuring 2636mm, it could be one of the most spacious offerings in the sub-4m SUV segment.

While we didn’t get a good look at the interior of the camo-covered HBC, it seems to feature the same 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display as the Triber. But the dashboard layout is different with the infotainment system popping out the dashboard slightly. The production-spec model may offer its connected car technology as well as a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The HBC will be launched in India in the second half of 2020. Renault is expected to offer it with its 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine only with the choice of both manual and automatic transmission. There won’t be any diesel options as Renault has decided to ditch diesel powertrains in the BS6 era post-April 2020.

It is expected to be priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh at launch. The HBC will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, and the upcoming Kia QYI.

