The new diesel-auto variants get the same BS6 diesel engine as the Compass Trailhawk

Diesel-auto combo introduced in Longitude and Limited Plus variants.

Both variants use a 9-speed automatic gearbox and get a 4x4 drivetrain.

They are powered by the Compass Trailhawk’s 2.0-litre BS6 diesel engine.

Longitude variant also gets feature additions such as push-button start and cruise control.

Longitude and top-spec Limited Plus variant finally get cruise control as standard.

American carmaker Jeep has introduced two new variants of the Compass diesel automatic. Previously, the diesel-auto combo could only be had in the top-spec Trailhawk edition of the SUV. Now though, Jeep is offering this sought-after combo in the base Longitude and top-spec Limited Plus variants as well. The former is priced at Rs 21.96 lakh while the latter costs Rs 24.99 lakh (both, ex-showroom India).

Powertrain combo Longitude Variant Limited Plus Variant Diesel-manual Rs 18.03 lakh Rs 21.33 lakh Diesel-auto Rs 21.96 lakh Rs 24.99 lakh Difference Rs 3.93 lakh Rs 3.66 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom New Delhi.

The powertrain on both variants remains the same 2.0-litre diesel engine tuned to meet BS6 emission norms, paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Jeep is even offering its 4x4 drivetrain on the two variants, and even if you want, you cannot have the diesel-auto Compass without it.

Jeep has even introduced more tech on the Longitude variant of the Compass, including cruise control, dual-zone air conditioning, two-tone interiors, passive keyless entry, and push-button start. The top-spec Limited Plus variant has also received cruise control, which was a surprise omission before.

The new additions in the Compass lineup will only add to the SUV’s versatility. The Compass will rival the Tucson facelift, which will get an 8-speed auto gearbox, and will be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020.

