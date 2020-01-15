Kia Carnival Variants And Their Features Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Published On Jan 15, 2020 02:00 PM By Sonny for Kia Carnival

The Carnival MPV will be offered in three variants and a single BS6 diesel engine

The Carnival MPV will be launched at Auto Expo 2020.

It will be available in various seating layouts from 7-seater to 9-seater.

The single BS6 engine option is a 2.2-litre diesel unit (200PS/440Nm) with an 8-speed AT.

It will be offered in three variants - Premium, Prestige and Limousine.

The feature list includes dual-panel sunroof, tri-zone auto AC, UVO connected car technology and a rear entertainment system.

The Kia Carnival MPV has been confirmed to launch at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 . Now, Kia has revealed various details and its variant list ahead of the launch. The Carnival is a premium MPV offering with different seating layouts for up to 9 people.

Kia will be offering the Carnival with just one engine option - a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre VGT diesel paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It is tuned to an output of 200PS and 440Nm. The Carnival measures in at 5115mm long, 1985mm wide and 1740mm tall with a wheelbase measuring 3060mm. Its boot space is listed at 540 litres but not specified in which seat configuration.

The Carnival has a 7-seat layout as standard with captain seats in the middle row and pop-up sinking seats for three in the back. There is a more premium 7-seat version too with VIP seats in the middle row. The 8-seater variant fits in a middle seat between the captain seats of the middle row. The Carnival can also have four rows of seats in the 9-seater option with four captain seats behind the front seats and a sinking row bench at the back. However, it comes at the cost of luggage space.

The Kia MPV will be offered in three variants in India - Premium, Prestige and Limousine. It comes equipped with standard features like tri-zone auto AC, power-sliding rear doors, auto defogger and auto headlamps. Here are the variant-spec features:

Premium

The base-spec Carnival comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, a 3.5-inch LCD panel in the instrument cluster, smart key with push button start-stop and tilt and telescopic adjustable steering. It is available in 7-seater and 8-seater layouts. Safety features onboard include dual front airbags, rearview camera with parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and disc brakes on all four of its 18-inch alloy wheels.

Prestige

This is the mid-spec variant of the Carnival MPV. It is equipped with LED projector headlamps with LED position lamps, LED fog lamps, LED taillamps, roof rails, a powered tailgate, UV Cut glass for the windshield and front windows. It also adds the dual-panel sunroof, sunshade curtains, LED interior lights, sliding seats, pop-up sinking seats, 220V laptop charger and power-folding ORVMs. The Prestige variant also gets additional safety features like side and curtain airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist control, front parking sensors and roll-over mitigation.

The mid-spec Carnival MPV is offered in 7-seater and 9-seater layouts.

Limousine

As the name suggests, this is the top-of-the-line trim with the most comforts offered on the Carnival. It is only offered with a 7-seat layout using VIP seats with leg support for the middle row. It also features premium Nappa leather upholstery, wood garnish around the cabin and UVO Connect (free for three years) connected car tech for the Carnival’s infotainment system along with smartwatch connectivity. The Limousine trim adds a tyre pressure monitoring system, 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with ventilation function, electrochromic IRVM, wireless smartphone charging and even a smart air purifier with perfume diffuser to the feature list. The top-spec Carnival also has a rear entertainment system with two 10.1-inch touchscreen displays and a premium Harmon-Kardon 8-speaker sound system.