Top 5 Car News Of The Week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Jimny & Vitara Brezza Facelift

Modified On Feb 16, 2020 11:51 AM By Dhruv.A for Maruti Jimny

The week after Auto Expo wasn’t lacking in action as it saw multiple product announcements across segments

Maruti Jimny: As the saying goes, its perhaps better late than never. The Jimny is finally set to land on Indian shores. But when exactly? Find that out as well as other details like the Jimny’s seating setup, powertrain options and its unique selling point here.

2020 Hyundai Creta: We’re sure that the 2020 Creta has piqued your interest but it might not be the perfect car for your needs. So, we tell you whether you should wait for it or go ahead with one of its rivals. Here’s Hyundai Creta buy or hold.

Tata Sierra: Tata tugged straight at the enthusiast’s heartstrings by showcasing the Sierra concept at Auto Expo 2020. But the big question is if it will ever make it to production and the answer is quite positive. Here’s what the homegrown manufacturer had to say.

2020 Honda City: If you are eagerly waiting for the fifth-gen City, then it’s time for you to sit back and sort out your finances. The sedan, which debuted in Thailand last year, is set to land on our shores in March followed by a launch in April. Here’s more details about the new sedan.

Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift: If the facelifted Vitara Brezza has caught your eye, then you should be checking out our expected price list. This should help you get an idea of the updated SUV’s prices before you sign on that dotted line.