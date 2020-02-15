2020 Honda City Launch Soon. 5 Things You Should Know

Modified On Feb 15, 2020 02:03 PM By Saransh for Honda City 2020

The fifth-gen sedan will be showcased on March 16 and is expected to go sale by April 2020

Honda is gearing up to launch the fifth-gen City in India soon. Since it is a generation change, the new City gets completely redesigned aesthetics inside-out along with a beefed up features list. The new City made its global premiere in November 2019 in Thailand. So, while we will have to wait for a month to see the new sedan in the flesh, here are the 5 things you should know about the 2020 City.

1. Will continue to get a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines:

While the new City will feature a new design, things will remain largely unchanged under the hood. It will continue to be powered by the same set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines like the current car but in BS6 avatar. While the petrol engine has already been updated to BS6 norms and continues to make 119PS/145Nm, the BS6 diesel will be introduced with the new City. It’s power figures are also expected to remain unchanged at 100PS and 200Nm as is the case with the BS6 Amaze diesel.

Honda is expected to introduce a 6-speed MT with the petrol City which will replace the 5-speed unit offered in the outgoing fourth-gen model. The BR-V petrol already comes with a 6-speed MT paired to the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The petrol engine is also expected to feature a mild-hybrid tech featuring engine auto start-stop to improve fuel efficiency, like the Ciaz.

Globally, Honda offers this 1.5-litre unit with DI (direct injection) technology that results in better performance. It makes 130PS and 155Nm, 11PS and 10Nm more than the current engine. Honda could introduce the updated engine with the new City.

2. Diesel CVT like the Amaze:

With the launch of the second-gen Amaze in 2018, Honda introduced the option of a CVT with the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Now, with the new-gen sedan, this engine-transmission combination is expected to debut on the CIty as well. The introduction of a diesel automatic will help the City compete against its arch rival, the Hyundai Verna, which offers an option of a 6-speed torque converter with its diesel engine.

3. Bigger dimensions:

With the generation update, the City has grown in dimensions. The Thai-spec City is 113mm longer and 53mm wider than the current India-spec City which is 4440mm long and 1695mm wide. However, the wheelbase has gone down by 11mm and now measures 2589mm. Expect the India-spec City to have similar dimensions.

4.Will be better equipped:

The Honda City was never under-equipped to begin with but it felt short in front of the Hyundai Verna in terms of features. So, Honda will be looking to turn the tables around with the new City. Along with features like auto AC, sunroof, auto LED headlamps, parking camera, the new City is also expected to get a digital instrument cluster and ventilated seats as well. The 2020 City will also get a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with connected features like remote start/stop and cabin pre-cool. This will replace the current 7-inch unit.

5.A hybrid version is on the cards: While Honda will offer the new City with a set of BS6 petrol and diesel engines at launch, a hybrid version of the sedan is said to be under consideration. Although Honda has not said anything about the hybrid City yet, we expect it will share its powertrain with the new fourth-gen Jazz, which is already on sale in global markets. The Jazz hybrid is powered by the combination of a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor with a combined output of 109PS and 253Nm and returns close to 40kmpl in the Japanese cycle.

Pictured: Japan-spec Honda Jazz

