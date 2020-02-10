Buy Or Hold: Wait For 2020 Hyundai Creta Or Go For Rivals?

Published On Feb 10, 2020 03:25 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta 2020

Is the second generation Hyundai Creta worth waiting for over its BS6 compliant rivals?

The second-gen Hyundai Creta made its India debut at Auto Expo 2020 . It is expected to be launched in March 2020. The new Creta has an all-new exterior and interior with new BS6 engines. However, some of its closest rivals are already available with BS6 engines. So is it worth pre-booking the 2020 Creta and wait for it to get delivered or should you pick one of its alternatives instead?

Models Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) 2020 Hyundai Creta Rs 9.5 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (expected) Kia Seltos Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.34 lakh Tata Harrier Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 20 lakh MG Hector Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 17.43 lakh

Kia Seltos: BUY it for sporty styling, extensive feature list and wide choice of BS6 powertrain options

The Kia Seltos took the segment by storm, dethroning all other SUVs, including the first generation Hyundai Creta in monthly sales figures. It features distinct styling and muscular proportions that give it a sporty look, especially in the GT Line variants. On top of that, the Seltos gets various segment-first features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated into the instrument cluster console, smart air purifier, 8-inch head-up display, a blind view monitor and an embedded eSIM for connected car tech. It also gets other comforts like ventilated front seats, 360-degree parking camera and a sunroof.

It also offers a choice of three BS6 engines - 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm). All of them come mated to a 6-speed manual as standard and each get their own automatic transmission options as well - a CVT for the 1.5-litre petrol, 6-speed torque convertor for the diesel and 7-speed DCT for the turbo-petrol offering.

Tata Harrier: BUY for road presence, spacious cabin and powerful diesel engine with automatic option

The 2020 Harrier was launched at the Auto Expo 2020 with a BS6 diesel engine, a new top-spec variant and the introduction of an automatic transmission option. It is a mid-size SUV unlike the Creta, but the pricing of certain variants brings it in contention with the Seltos and possibly, the upcoming Creta as well. Given its size advantage, the Harrier offers a lot more space as a 5-seater SUV. The BS6 diesel engine also offers more performance with 170PS of power and 350Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual and now gets the option of a 6-speed automatic as well.

The Harrier comes with a few more features at the top end such as a panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat, auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror and 17-inch dual-tone wheels. It continues to get features like Xenon HID projector headlamps, 9-speaker JBL sound system and 8.8-inch touchscreen unit. Like the Seltos, it gets upto 6 airbags in higher variants.

MG Hector: BUY it for petrol-hybrid engine, added comforts and large infotainment display

The Hector is the only one here which doesn’t have a BS6 diesel engine as of now while the turbo-petrol engine has been given a BS6 update. It can also be had with mild-hybrid tech for improved fuel efficiency. The 1.5-litre petrol is also the most powerful in the segment with 143PS and 250Nm on offer, mated to a 6-speed manual with the option of a 6-speed DCT auto. It has the same 2.0-litre diesel as the Harrier, but it is still in its BS4 form and without an automatic option.

Like the Harrier, the Hector is also a mid-size SUV and offers a lot more space. Its rear seats can be reclined and its feature list includes a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, cruise control and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with eSIM for internet connectivity and connected car technology.

Hyundai Creta 2020: HOLD for new distinct styling, feature rich package and most affordable panoramic sunroof

The new Creta features an all-new front and rear end design with split LED DRLs and taillamps. Its flared wheel arches give it a sportier stance than the outgoing Creta. Its feature updates include a panoramic sunroof, a segment-first for a compact SUV, and Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car technology. It would also be the most affordable SUV to offer a panoramic sunroof since rivals like the Harrier and Hector offer it in their top-spec variants which are priced higher than the Creta would be.

While Hyundai did not officially unveil the interior and kept the doors locked, we did get a peek inside to see its new dashboard layout. The new Creta gets a large touchscreen infotainment system, likely a 10.25-inch display, at the centre of the dashboard with a new flat-bottom steering wheel and a semi-digital instrument cluster. It will continue to offer premium features like ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery and wireless charging as well.

The 2020 Creta will be powered by the same BS6 powertrain options as the Kia Seltos once launched. Expect Hyundai to reveal more details and information about the new Creta in the weeks leading up to its launch in March 2020.

