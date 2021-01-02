Top 10 Mass Market Cars Discontinued In 2020: Toyota Etios, Tata Safari, Maruti Alto And More

Modified On Jan 02, 2021 10:03 AM By Tarun for Maruti Alto

Stricter BS6 emission norms and declining sales led to many popular cars being shelved

The stricter BS6 emission norms were implemented in April 2020, leading to many carmakers discontinuing diesel engines. The models that were not garnering the desired sales figures were also shelved. So, we saw several likeable and fan-base cars being dropped. Here are the top 10 cars discontinued in 2020 which are unlikely to make a comeback anytime soon.

1. Volkswagen Ameo

Price - Rs 5.32 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Engine Specifications - 1.2-litre petrol / 1.5-litre diesel

Launch - 2016

Volkswagen Ameo was launched four years back in the then hotly contested sub-4-metre sedan space. In the early months of launch, it received a decent response thanks to a good amount of features and a torquey-yet-efficient diesel engine. Gradually, stiffer competition from the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent/Aura and Honda Amaze led to dwindling sales. The Ameo came with a couple of highlights such as first-in-segment cruise control (at that time) and a diesel 7-speed DSG combination.

2. Tata Tiago/Tigor JTP

Price - Rs 6.7 lakh / Rs 7.49 lakh

Engine Specifications - 1.2-litre turbo-petrol

Launch - 2018

Tata Motors bought the performance version of the Tiago and Tigor, in partnership with Tamil Nadu-based Jayem Automotive. The Tata Tiago JTP was the most affordable hot-hatch you could buy, producing even more power than the Polo 1.2 TSI. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol motor of the JTP could produce up to 115PS. Despite being a promising package, it found very few takers in the country. The same engine was carried onto the Tigor as well. Both of them did not receive a BS6-compliant engine and were discontinued.

3. Honda CR-V

Price - Rs 28.27 lakh to Rs 29.49 lakh

Engine Specifications - 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.6-litre diesel

Launch - 2003

The fifth-generation of the Honda CR-V -- the first version to get a 7-seater format and a diesel engine in India -- was launched in 2018. The brand name has been in the country for the last 17 years now. Recently, Honda discontinued the SUV completely after shutting down the Greater Noida plant that used to assemble the CR-V. Over the years, its popularity declined due to its premium pricing and growing competition.

4. Maruti Alto K10

Price - Rs 3.40 lakh to Rs 4.39 lakh

Engine Specifications - 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol

Launch - 2010

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 came in two generations, the first one launched in 2010 and the second in 2014. That time, it received a big update in the form of updated styling, bigger size, and some more features. Sold alongside the Alto 800, it reported decent sales for the carmaker over the years. Once Maruti bought in the Maruti S-Presso, its sales suffered considerably due to the close pricing. The carmaker is reportedly bringing in the new generation of the Alto in 2021, but only with the 800cc engine.

5. Honda Civic

Price - Rs 17.39 lakh to Rs 22.34 lakh

Engine Specifications - 1.8-litre i-VTEC / 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel

Launch - 2006

After nearly six years, Honda finally bought the Civic brand name back to India. It first debuted in 2006 and was rather popular at the time. In 2019, it made a comeback but was discontinued in under two years. The CR-V and the Civic were assembled at the Noida facility, which does not manufacture cars anymore. The Civic came with a highly fuel-efficient 1.6-litre diesel engine that could easily offer above 20kmpl. Its discontinuation could be attributed to its premium pricing and the dying D-segment sedan class.

6. Tata Safari

Price - Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16.62 lakh

Engine Specifications - 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine

First launch - 1998

The discontinuation of the Tata Safari has to be one of the most disheartening events in the auto industry. The legend was launched 22 years ago and went on to become a benchmark. In the last few years, its demand fell gradually due to the growing competition and lack of features. The last Storme version came with a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine with RWD and the option of 4WD as well.

7. Toyota Etios Range

Price - Rs 6.43 lakh to Rs 9.13 lakh

Engine Specifications - 1.5-litre petrol / 1.4-litre diesel

Launch - 2010

The Toyota Etios range -- Liva, Platinum sedan and Cross -- was discontinued in 2020 as it was towards the end of its lifecycle. Over the years, the Etios received a good response and was, in fact, one of the best-selling Toyota models. It came in at a very affordable price but due to the growing competition and black old-school design, it lost its marketability. In its final years, the Etios was more popular in the cab-aggregator space, rather than being a family car. Its hatchback versions, Etios Liva and Etios Cross, never achieved the popularity of the Etios.

8. Toyota Corolla Altis

Price - Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh

Engine Specifications - 1.8-litre petrol/ 1.4-litre diesel

Launch - 2003

Toyota dropped the Corolla Altis from its lineup due to low sales and the dying D-segment sedan class. The Corolla brand was introduced in 2003, but in 2008, it received a generation upgrade and came with the Altis suffix. Altis wasn’t exactly fun to drive but it was highly reliable and carried the trust that comes with the Toyota brand.

9. All Maruti Suzuki Diesel Models - Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga, Baleno, Dzire and Swift

Price - Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.4 lakh (Swift to S-Cross)

Engine Specifications - 1.3-litre/1.5-litre diesel engines

Maruti Suzuki shelved all its diesel cars due to the BS6 emission norms. Except for the Ciaz and Ertiga, all the other models came with the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre MJD diesel engine. Later, Maruti also offered a mild-hybrid system with this engine. The other two models received the in-house developed 1.5-litre diesel engine. The diesel versions of the S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and Baleno were among the most fuel-efficient cars in their segment. The carmaker is likely to bring the diesel engines back in 2021 but only for bigger models such as the S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga.

10. Fiat Abarth Punto (All Fiat Models)

Price - Rs 9.67 lakh

Engine Specifications - 1.4-litre turbo petrol

Launch - 2015

Fiat Abarth Punto was among the earliest hot-hatches in India. Unlike the newer models with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Abarth Punto was a proper performance-focused hatchback. Packed with a Jeep Compass-derived 1.4-litre Multijet turbo-petrol engine, it offered a maximum of 140PS and 212Nm of peak torque. With the implementation of BS6 emission norms, the Fiat brand was officially shut down in India. Fiat Punto, Punto Evo, Line and Avventura/Urban Cross were some of the other models on offer which had already started generating low sales for the past few years due to their age. The brand has now been consolidated as FCA and sells the Jeep Compass in India.