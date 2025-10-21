2025 Hyundai Venue N Line Exterior Design Spied Undisguised

The Venue N Line gets a host of sporty design touches to set it apart from the standard car

Hyundai India is all set to launch the new-generation 2025 Venue on November 4, and it is certain that the sportier Venue N Line will also follow suit with this generation update. This has now been confirmed, as the updated Venue N Line has been spotted testing in South Korea, completely undisguised. The sighting gives a clear glimpse of the refreshed design and styling tweaks that the performance-oriented version of Hyundai’s sub-4 metre SUV will bring.

What's Spotted?

Just like the new-gen 2025 Venue, the N Line also gets a makeover and will share most of the design elements with the standard car. Speaking of which, even the standard Venue has been leaked ahead of its launch on November 4.

The front has a wide rectangular grille inspired by the Alcazar, a sleek full-width LED light bar neatly integrated into a gloss black panel that flows into C-shaped DRLs as well as new squared-off LED headlamps. A chunky silver skid plate, albeit with different detailing, finishes off the rugged new face.

From the side, the Venue N Line gets plenty of sporty touches to distinguish it from the standard car. The signature red highlight strip found in Hyundai’s N Line cars runs along the lower body. The new 5-spoke alloy wheels get a sporty design and the brake callipers are finished in red. The redesigned C-pillar now gets a rear quarter glass outlined in silver, and unlike the regular Venue’s silver rails, the N Line opts for black roof rails for a meaner look.

The rear continues the bold theme with a sleek connected LED tail lamp that sits above the ‘VENUE’ lettering. A tough-looking bumper with black and silver inserts, a chunkier spoiler unlike the neat integrated one in the regular Venue, and sporty dual-exhaust round off the overall look.

Expected Interior & Features

While the interior of the upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line hasn’t been spotted yet, it’s likely to carry forward the signature elements seen in other N Line models. One can expect an all-black cabin with red inserts on the dashboard and door pads to give it that racy feel. Hyundai will also add N Line-specific elements like “N” embossed on the seat covers with contrast red stitching, a sportier gear lever, metal pedals, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with large paddle shifters.

Feature-wise, the Venue N Line is expected to pack the same dual 12.3-inch displays, as already confirmed in the update. Other updates might include ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof, besides existing amenities like an wireless phone charger, 4-way powered driver-seat, keyless entry with push-button start, cruise control, ambient lighting and an auto-dimming IRVM.

In safety, an upgraded level 2 ADAS suite is confirmed in the regular 2025 Venue, which will be carried forward to the Venue N-line as well. Besides, it should also have a 360-degree camera and front parking sensors too.

Expected Powertrain

The new-gen Hyundai Venue N-line is expected to continue with its existing turbo petrol engine option, the specification of which is given below:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS Torque 172 Nm Transmission Options 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT*

*DCT- dual clutch transmission

Being an N Line model, it’s expected to get a few mechanical tweaks over the standard version to make the drive more engaging. This could include a stiffer suspension setup, a sharper steering response, and a sportier exhaust note.

Expected Launch & Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will be launched on November 4, and the Venue N-line is expected to make its debut sometime soon after.

The new Venue N Line will continue as a sportier alternative to other sub-4 metre SUVs like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Renault Kiger.

