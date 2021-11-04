Top 10 Cars With Feature-loaded Base Variants Under Rs 20 Lakh
Published On Nov 04, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700
Most of these cars get touchscreen infotainment, traction control, and electronic stability control as standard
Most buyers fancy a car’s top variant instead of the base one. And there’s a good reason behind that. Usually, the base variant does not get a lot of features, just the essential equipment. However, for those who are jumping the segment by stretching their budget, we have listed the top 10 cars with feature-loaded base variants under Rs 20 lakh.
Here we go:
Toyota Glanza
|
Variant
|
G
|
Base price range
|
Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 8.69 lakh
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1.2-litre petrol with mild-hybrid
|
Power/Torque
|
83PS/113Nm
|
90PS/113Nm
|
Transmission options
|
5-speed manual/CVT
|
5-speed manual
|
Features
|
LED projector headlamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and push-button engine start/stop
|
Safety Features
|
Electrochromic inner rearview mirror, dual front airbags, ISOFIX seat anchorages, front fog lamps
-
The base variant misses out on a rear parking camera, automatic headlamps, and LED DRLs.
-
But it is offered with the option of an automatic gearbox.
-
The Glanza ranges from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh.
Honda WR-V
|
Variant
|
SV
|
Price
|
Rs 8.93 lakh
|
Rs 10.31 lakh
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power/Torque
|
90PS/110Nm
|
100PS/200Nm
|
Transmission options
|
5-speed manual
|
6-speed manual
|
Features
|
LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and automatic AC
|
Safety Features
|
Dual front airbags, rear parking camera
-
Compared to the top-spec VX variant, the SV misses out on LED projector headlamps and fog lamps, an electric sunroof, push-button engine start/stop, and cruise control.
-
The WR-V retails from Rs 8.93 lakh to Rs 11.88 lakh.
MG Astor
|
Variant
|
Style
|
Price
|
Rs 9.78 lakh
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
Power/Torque
|
110PS/144Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed manual
|
Features
|
LED headlamps, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, and steering wheel modes
|
Safety Features
|
Dual front airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, hill hold/descent control, active cornering brake control, and rear disc brakes
-
The recently launched MG Astor offers multiple safety features as standard.
-
In comparison to the top-end variants, the base ‘Style’ variant misses out on connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, personal AI robot assistant, six airbags, 360-degree camera, and cruise control.
-
The Astor retails from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh.
Honda City
|
Variant
|
V
|
Price
|
Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh
|
Rs 12.76 lakh
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power/Torque
|
121PS/145Nm
|
100PS/200Nm
|
Transmission options
|
6-speed manual/CVT
|
6-speed manual
|
Features
|
Projector headlamps, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alexa connectivity, connected car technology, push-button engine start/stop, automatic AC, cruise control, and paddle shifters
|
Safety Features
|
Four airbags, rear parking camera, traction control, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, and hill start assist
-
The base variant misses out on an electric sunroof, two curtain airbags, lane-watch camera, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a digital instrument cluster.
-
It is offered with manual and automatic options for the petrol engine.
-
The City is priced from Rs 11.26 lakh to Rs 15.21 lakh.
Skoda Kushaq
|
Variant
|
Active
|
Price
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power/Torque
|
115PS/178Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed manual
|
Features
|
7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|
Safety Features
|
Dual front airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, electronic differential locking system, multi-collision braking, and ISOFIX seat anchorages
-
The Kushaq’s top variants additionally feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring, six airbags, and LED headlamps.
-
The SUV retails from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 17.59 lakh.
Volkswagen Taigun
|
Variant
|
Comfortline
|
Price
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power/Torque
|
115PS/178Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed manual
|
Features
|
7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED tail lights
|
Safety Features
|
Dual front airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, electronic differential locking system, multi-collision braking, and ISOFIX seat anchorages
-
The Taigun and Kushaq’s base variants have similar features and are priced the same.
-
The Taigun’s top-end variants additionally feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring, six airbags, and LED headlamps.
-
It retails from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh.
Mahindra XUV700
|
Variant
|
MX
|
Price
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
Power/Torque
|
200PS/380Nm
|
155PS/360Nm
|
Transmission options
|
6-speed manual
|
6-speed manual
|
Features
|
8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto, flush door handles, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster
|
Safety Features
|
Dual front airbags, Rear parking sensors and ISOFIX seat anchorages
-
Compared to the top trims, the base trim misses out on 10.25-inch dual displays (for touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster), ADAS, dual-zone climate control, seven airbags, and a panoramic sunroof.
-
The XUV700 retails from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh.
MG Hector
|
Variant
|
Style
|
Price
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
Rs 14.98 lakh
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
2-litre diesel
|
Power/Torque
|
143PS/250Nm
|
170PS/350Nm
|
Transmission options
|
6-speed manual
|
6-speed manual
|
Features
|
Projector headlamps, second-row seat recline, and front and rear USB fast-charging ports
|
Safety Features
|
Dual front airbags, electronic stability programme, traction control system, hill hold control, and rear disc brakes
-
The range-topping variants additionally feature LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a fully digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with connected car technology, and powered and ventilated front seats.
-
The Hector ranges from Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 19.35 lakh.
Hyundai Alcazar
|
Variant
|
Prestige
|
Price
|
Rs 16.30 lakh to Rs 17.93 lakh
|
Rs 16.53 lakh to Rs 18.03 lakh
|
Engine
|
2-litre petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power/Torque
|
159PS/191Nm
|
115PS/250Nm
|
Transmission options
|
6-speed manual/6-speed AT
|
6-speed manual/6-speed AT
|
Features
|
LED headlamps with DRLs, alloy wheels, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, remote engine start with key, cruise control, automatic AC, wireless charger, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Blue Link connected car technology
|
Safety Features
|
Rear disc brakes, electronic stability control, hill start assist, automatic headlamps, LED fog lamps, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking camera, and driver rear view monitor
-
The Alcazar has the most feature-equipped-base variant in this list.
-
Compared to the top-end variant, the base misses out on a 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, side and curtain airbags, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, powered driver’s seat, and Bose sound system.
-
The base variant is available in 6- and 7-seater configurations with the option of manual and automatic (for both powertrains).
-
The three-row SUV ranges from Rs 16.30 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh.
Toyota Innova Crysta
|
Variant
|
GX
|
Price
|
Rs 17.18 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh
|
Rs 18.99 lakh to Rs 20.59 lakh
|
Engine
|
2.7-litre petrol
|
2.4-litre diesel
|
Power/Torque
|
166PS/245Nm
|
150PS/343Nm
|
Transmission options
|
5-speed manual/6-speed AT
|
5-speed manual/6-speed AT
|
Features
|
8-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, tilt and telescopic steering and cruise control
|
Safety Features
|
Three airbags, vehicle stability control, and hill start assist control
-
The top-end variant additionally features automatic AC, powered driver’s seat, front parking sensors, and seven airbags.
-
The base variant can be had with 7- and 8-seater options both.
-
The Innova retails from Rs 17.18 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh.
(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)
Read More on : XUV700 on road price
- Renew Mahindra XUV700 Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful