HomeNew CarsNewsTop 10 Cars With Feature-loaded Base Variants Under Rs 20 Lakh

Top 10 Cars With Feature-loaded Base Variants Under Rs 20 Lakh

Published On Nov 04, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

  • 1240 Views
  • Write a comment

Most of these cars get touchscreen infotainment, traction control, and electronic stability control as standard

Most buyers fancy a car’s top variant instead of the base one. And there’s a good reason behind that. Usually, the base variant does not get a lot of features, just the essential equipment. However, for those who are jumping the segment by stretching their budget, we have listed the top 10 cars with feature-loaded base variants under Rs 20 lakh. 

Here we go:

Toyota Glanza

Variant

G

Base price range

Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 8.69 lakh

Engine

1.2-litre petrol

1.2-litre petrol with mild-hybrid

Power/Torque

83PS/113Nm

90PS/113Nm

Transmission options

5-speed manual/CVT

5-speed manual

Features

LED projector headlamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and push-button engine start/stop

Safety Features

Electrochromic inner rearview mirror, dual front airbags, ISOFIX seat anchorages, front fog lamps

  • The base variant misses out on a rear parking camera, automatic headlamps, and LED DRLs. 

  • But it is offered with the option of an automatic gearbox. 

  • The Glanza ranges from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh. 

Honda WR-V

Variant

SV

Price

Rs 8.93 lakh

Rs 10.31 lakh

Engine

1.2-litre petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power/Torque

90PS/110Nm

100PS/200Nm

Transmission options

5-speed manual

6-speed manual

Features

LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and automatic AC

Safety Features

Dual front airbags, rear parking camera

  • Compared to the top-spec VX variant, the SV misses out on LED projector headlamps and fog lamps, an electric sunroof, push-button engine start/stop, and cruise control. 

  • The WR-V retails from Rs 8.93 lakh to Rs 11.88 lakh. 

MG Astor

Variant

Style

Price

Rs 9.78 lakh

Engine 

1.5-litre petrol

Power/Torque

110PS/144Nm

Transmission

5-speed manual

Features

LED headlamps, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, and steering wheel modes

Safety Features

Dual front airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, hill hold/descent control, active cornering brake control, and rear disc brakes

  • The recently launched MG Astor offers multiple safety features as standard. 

  • In comparison to the top-end variants, the base ‘Style’ variant misses out on connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, personal AI robot assistant, six airbags, 360-degree camera, and cruise control. 

  • The Astor retails from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh. 

Honda City

Honda Cars Get Costlier By Up To Rs 1.12 Lakh

Variant

V

Price

Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh

Rs 12.76 lakh

Engine

1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power/Torque

121PS/145Nm

100PS/200Nm

Transmission options

6-speed manual/CVT

6-speed manual

Features

Projector headlamps, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alexa connectivity, connected car technology, push-button engine start/stop, automatic AC, cruise control, and paddle shifters

Safety Features

Four airbags, rear parking camera, traction control, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, and hill start assist

  • The base variant misses out on an electric sunroof, two curtain airbags, lane-watch camera, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a digital instrument cluster. 

  • It is offered with manual and automatic options for the petrol engine. 

  • The City is priced from Rs 11.26 lakh to Rs 15.21 lakh. 

Skoda Kushaq

The VW Group’s Skoda 2.0 Strategy Is Off To A Roaring Start Thanks To The Kushaq

Variant

Active

Price

Rs 10.49 lakh

Engine 

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power/Torque

115PS/178Nm

Transmission

6-speed manual

Features

7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Safety Features

Dual front airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, electronic differential locking system, multi-collision braking, and ISOFIX seat anchorages

  • The Kushaq’s top variants additionally feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring, six airbags, and LED headlamps. 

  • The SUV retails from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 17.59 lakh. 

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Registers Over 18,000 Bookings For The Taigun, Overtakes Its Skoda Sibling

Variant

Comfortline

Price

Rs 10.49 lakh

Engine 

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power/Torque

115PS/178Nm

Transmission

6-speed manual

Features

7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED tail lights

Safety Features

Dual front airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, electronic differential locking system, multi-collision braking, and ISOFIX seat anchorages

  • The Taigun and Kushaq’s base variants have similar features and are priced the same. 

  • The Taigun’s top-end variants additionally feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring, six airbags, and LED headlamps. 

  • It retails from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh. 

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra To Deliver 14,000 XUV700s By Jan 14, 2022

Variant

MX

Price

Rs 12.49 lakh

Rs 12.99 lakh

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

Power/Torque

200PS/380Nm

155PS/360Nm

Transmission options

6-speed manual

6-speed manual

Features

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto, flush door handles, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster

Safety Features

Dual front airbags, Rear parking sensors and ISOFIX seat anchorages

  • Compared to the top trims, the base trim misses out on 10.25-inch dual displays (for touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster), ADAS, dual-zone climate control, seven airbags, and a panoramic sunroof. 

  • The XUV700 retails from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh. 

MG Hector

Variant

Style

Price

Rs 13.49 lakh

Rs 14.98 lakh

Engine

1.5-litre petrol

2-litre diesel

Power/Torque

143PS/250Nm

170PS/350Nm

Transmission options

6-speed manual

6-speed manual

Features

Projector headlamps, second-row seat recline, and front and rear USB fast-charging ports

Safety Features

Dual front airbags, electronic stability programme, traction control system, hill hold control, and rear disc brakes

  • The range-topping variants additionally feature LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a fully digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with connected car technology, and powered and ventilated front seats. 

  • The Hector ranges from Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 19.35 lakh. 

Hyundai Alcazar

Variant

Prestige

Price

Rs 16.30 lakh to Rs 17.93 lakh

Rs 16.53 lakh to Rs 18.03 lakh

Engine

2-litre petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power/Torque

159PS/191Nm

115PS/250Nm

Transmission options

6-speed manual/6-speed AT

6-speed manual/6-speed AT

Features

LED headlamps with DRLs, alloy wheels, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, remote engine start with key, cruise control, automatic AC, wireless charger, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Blue Link connected car technology

Safety Features

Rear disc brakes, electronic stability control, hill start assist, automatic headlamps, LED fog lamps, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking camera, and driver rear view monitor

  • The Alcazar has the most feature-equipped-base variant in this list. 

  • Compared to the top-end variant, the base misses out on a 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, side and curtain airbags, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, powered driver’s seat, and Bose sound system. 

  • The base variant is available in 6- and 7-seater configurations with the option of manual and automatic (for both powertrains). 

  • The three-row SUV ranges from Rs 16.30 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh. 

Toyota Innova Crysta

Variant

GX

Price

Rs 17.18 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh

Rs 18.99 lakh to Rs 20.59 lakh

Engine

2.7-litre petrol

2.4-litre diesel

Power/Torque

166PS/245Nm

150PS/343Nm

Transmission options

5-speed manual/6-speed AT

5-speed manual/6-speed AT

Features

8-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, tilt and telescopic steering and cruise control

Safety Features

Three airbags, vehicle stability control, and hill start assist control

  • The top-end variant additionally features automatic AC, powered driver’s seat, front parking sensors, and seven airbags. 

  • The base variant can be had with 7- and 8-seater options both. 

  • The Innova retails from Rs 17.18 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh. 

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Read More on : XUV700 on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV700

Read Full News
  • Honda City
  • Mahindra XUV700
  • MG Astor
  • Toyota Innova Crysta

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience