Most of these cars get touchscreen infotainment, traction control, and electronic stability control as standard

Most buyers fancy a car’s top variant instead of the base one. And there’s a good reason behind that. Usually, the base variant does not get a lot of features, just the essential equipment. However, for those who are jumping the segment by stretching their budget, we have listed the top 10 cars with feature-loaded base variants under Rs 20 lakh.

Here we go:

Toyota Glanza

Variant G Base price range Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 8.69 lakh Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol with mild-hybrid Power/Torque 83PS/113Nm 90PS/113Nm Transmission options 5-speed manual/CVT 5-speed manual Features LED projector headlamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and push-button engine start/stop Safety Features Electrochromic inner rearview mirror, dual front airbags, ISOFIX seat anchorages, front fog lamps

The base variant misses out on a rear parking camera, automatic headlamps, and LED DRLs.

But it is offered with the option of an automatic gearbox.

The Glanza ranges from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh.

Honda WR-V

Variant SV Price Rs 8.93 lakh Rs 10.31 lakh Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power/Torque 90PS/110Nm 100PS/200Nm Transmission options 5-speed manual 6-speed manual Features LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and automatic AC Safety Features Dual front airbags, rear parking camera

Compared to the top-spec VX variant, the SV misses out on LED projector headlamps and fog lamps, an electric sunroof, push-button engine start/stop, and cruise control.

The WR-V retails from Rs 8.93 lakh to Rs 11.88 lakh.

MG Astor

Variant Style Price Rs 9.78 lakh Engine 1.5-litre petrol Power/Torque 110PS/144Nm Transmission 5-speed manual Features LED headlamps, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, and steering wheel modes Safety Features Dual front airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, hill hold/descent control, active cornering brake control, and rear disc brakes

The recently launched MG Astor offers multiple safety features as standard.

In comparison to the top-end variants, the base ‘Style’ variant misses out on connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, personal AI robot assistant, six airbags, 360-degree camera, and cruise control.

The Astor retails from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh.

Honda City

Variant V Price Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh Rs 12.76 lakh Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power/Torque 121PS/145Nm 100PS/200Nm Transmission options 6-speed manual/CVT 6-speed manual Features Projector headlamps, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alexa connectivity, connected car technology, push-button engine start/stop, automatic AC, cruise control, and paddle shifters Safety Features Four airbags, rear parking camera, traction control, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, and hill start assist

The base variant misses out on an electric sunroof, two curtain airbags, lane-watch camera, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a digital instrument cluster.

It is offered with manual and automatic options for the petrol engine.

The City is priced from Rs 11.26 lakh to Rs 15.21 lakh.

Skoda Kushaq

Variant Active Price Rs 10.49 lakh Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 115PS/178Nm Transmission 6-speed manual Features 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Safety Features Dual front airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, electronic differential locking system, multi-collision braking, and ISOFIX seat anchorages

The Kushaq’s top variants additionally feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring, six airbags, and LED headlamps.

The SUV retails from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 17.59 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun

Variant Comfortline Price Rs 10.49 lakh Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 115PS/178Nm Transmission 6-speed manual Features 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED tail lights Safety Features Dual front airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, electronic differential locking system, multi-collision braking, and ISOFIX seat anchorages

The Taigun and Kushaq’s base variants have similar features and are priced the same.

The Taigun’s top-end variants additionally feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring, six airbags, and LED headlamps.

It retails from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh.

Mahindra XUV700

Variant MX Price Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power/Torque 200PS/380Nm 155PS/360Nm Transmission options 6-speed manual 6-speed manual Features 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto, flush door handles, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster Safety Features Dual front airbags, Rear parking sensors and ISOFIX seat anchorages

Compared to the top trims, the base trim misses out on 10.25-inch dual displays (for touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster), ADAS, dual-zone climate control, seven airbags, and a panoramic sunroof.

The XUV700 retails from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh.

MG Hector

Variant Style Price Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 14.98 lakh Engine 1.5-litre petrol 2-litre diesel Power/Torque 143PS/250Nm 170PS/350Nm Transmission options 6-speed manual 6-speed manual Features Projector headlamps, second-row seat recline, and front and rear USB fast-charging ports Safety Features Dual front airbags, electronic stability programme, traction control system, hill hold control, and rear disc brakes

The range-topping variants additionally feature LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a fully digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with connected car technology, and powered and ventilated front seats.

The Hector ranges from Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 19.35 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

Variant Prestige Price Rs 16.30 lakh to Rs 17.93 lakh Rs 16.53 lakh to Rs 18.03 lakh Engine 2-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power/Torque 159PS/191Nm 115PS/250Nm Transmission options 6-speed manual/6-speed AT 6-speed manual/6-speed AT Features LED headlamps with DRLs, alloy wheels, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, remote engine start with key, cruise control, automatic AC, wireless charger, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Blue Link connected car technology Safety Features Rear disc brakes, electronic stability control, hill start assist, automatic headlamps, LED fog lamps, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking camera, and driver rear view monitor

The Alcazar has the most feature-equipped-base variant in this list.

Compared to the top-end variant, the base misses out on a 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, side and curtain airbags, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, powered driver’s seat, and Bose sound system.

The base variant is available in 6- and 7-seater configurations with the option of manual and automatic (for both powertrains).

The three-row SUV ranges from Rs 16.30 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh.

Toyota Innova Crysta

Variant GX Price Rs 17.18 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh to Rs 20.59 lakh Engine 2.7-litre petrol 2.4-litre diesel Power/Torque 166PS/245Nm 150PS/343Nm Transmission options 5-speed manual/6-speed AT 5-speed manual/6-speed AT Features 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, tilt and telescopic steering and cruise control Safety Features Three airbags, vehicle stability control, and hill start assist control

The top-end variant additionally features automatic AC, powered driver’s seat, front parking sensors, and seven airbags.

The base variant can be had with 7- and 8-seater options both.

The Innova retails from Rs 17.18 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

