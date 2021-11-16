Published On Nov 16, 2021 08:12 AM By Dhruv for Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet, Rotiform and Recaro are words you never thought would appear together. That is until this design study concept shown at the 2021 Indonesian Motor Show

We have all been there. Imagining our mundane everyday rides to be souped-up street racing cars from the Fast and the Furious. But you don’t need to imagine it anymore. That is if you own a Kia Sonet.

This design study concept of the Kia Sonet shown at the 2021 Indonesia Motor Show (GIIAS) sports Rotiform wheels and Recaro seats. Now, it may not be an all-out job, as the wheels and the seats are the only things of note. However, the amount of difference they make to the look of the Sonet is enough to tell you that it has potential.

The concept also uses splashes of red on the underside of the bumpers, on the sides, on the grille, and on the ORVMs - all of which ties in perfectly with the red Recaro seats and alloys which also have a handy amount of red in them.

To give you a little context, Rotiform is a world-renowned manufacturer of alloy wheels. They make some of the most eye-catching designs and their wheels are known for being both strong and lightweight at the same time. Similarly, Recaro is a world-renowned manufacturer of seats, majorly involved in motorsports or racing cars of any kind.

The wheels and the seats do a good job of giving the Kia Sonet a new look, but it looks like a job half done. The base white colour could be something a little more racy, the ride height could have been lowered, a lot of the gloss black appliques should be done away with and…. You get the gist.

We could keep doing this all day. Hence, we ask you. Taking this design study as the base, what would be your next steps with the Kia Sonet?

