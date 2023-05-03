Published On May 03, 2023 08:41 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

These cars do not get six airbags as standard but the safety feature is available with their higher-end variants

Safety is now considered a key aspect for most new-age car buyers. As manufacturers focus more on addressing these consumer concerns, along with upcoming mandates from the government, more safety features are now being offered in the mass-market models. One particular safety kit enhancement these days is the inclusion of six airbags which are expected to become standard kit by October 2023.

While the mandate for six airbags is yet to be enforced, these are the five options under Rs 10 lakh, which offer up to six airbags.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Variants Asta Price Rs 7.95 lakh onwards

The Grand i10 Nios is the most affordable car with up to six airbags. Four airbags are standard and the top-end Asta variant adds curtain airbags. Other safety features also include a rear parking camera, electronic stability control, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Maruti Baleno

Variants Zeta onwards Price Rs 8.38 lakhs onwards

Maruti offers six airbags from the Baleno’s second-from-top Zeta variant. It gets dual airbags, ESP with hill hold, three-point seatbelts for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. The higher-end variants get a 360-degree camera and six airbags.

Toyota Glanza

Variants G onwards Price Rs 8.58 lakh

Baleno’s rebadged version, the Toyota Glanza, also offers up to six airbags. However, the same variant of the Toyota is costlier by Rs 20,000. Just like the Baleno, electronic stability program, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and now three-point seat belts for all five seats are standard. The G variant especially gets a rear parking camera but the top-spec V variant gets a 360-degree camera.

Hyundai Aura

Variants SX (O) Price Rs 8.61 lakh onwards

The Aura is the only sedan in its segment to offer this safety feature. It gets six airbags exclusively for the top-end SX (O) variant. Its feature list is the same as the Grand i10 Nios, and gets four airbags as standard. The SX (O) variant features electronic stability control, hill start assist, a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Hyundai i20

Variants Asta (O) Price Rs 9.77 lakh onwards

The costliest car on this list is the Hyundai i20, which is also the most feature-rich offering. The top-spec Asta (O) gets six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, a rear camera, and a driver rearview monitor. Unlike the other two Hyundais on this list, the i20 misses out on four airbags as standard.

By the end of this year, many more cars will be added to this list. However, we would like to point out that an increased number of airbags doesn’t necessarily improve the safety rating by a whole lot. Improved build quality and more active safety systems would have a more significant contribution in making cars notably safer. The prime example of it is the Kia Carens, which got a 3-star safety rating despite getting six airbags as standard.

