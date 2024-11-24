These 8 Cars Are Offered With Dual Cylinder CNG Technology In India

The list features models from only two brands but includes options from different segments, such as hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs

CNG cars are becoming increasingly popular as they deliver better mileage than their ICE-powered counterparts and avoid the range anxiety that is usually associated with EVs. However, a common concern from owners is the reduced boot space, as the CNG cylinder occupies most of it.

To address this, Tata Motors introduced an industry-first dual-cylinder CNG technology, designed to offer maximum amount of boot space while delivering the cost-efficiency of a CNG powertrain. Later, Hyundai India also took a leaf out of Tata’s book and came up with the same dual-cylinder CNG technology in some of its models. Interested in such models? Here are 8 cars equipped with dual-cylinder CNG tech.

Tata Tiago CNG

Price: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants: XE, XM, XT, XT Rhythm, XZ+, XT NRG, and XZ NRG

At the beginning of this year, Tata updated the Tiago CNG with its dual-cylinder CNG technology. Notably, the Tiago CNG also became one of the first Tata models to offer an automatic transmission (AMT) paired with a factory-fitted CNG kit. It comes equipped with features such as an 8-speaker audio system, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and push-button start/stop, which helps it stand out. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 73.5 PS and 95 Nm in CNG mode. Along with 5-speed AMT, you also get the option of 5-speed manual transmission as well. For automatic transmission, you have to choose from four variants which are XTA, XZA+, XZA NRG and XZA+ Dual Tone.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG

Price: Rs 7.68 lakh to Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants: Magna and Sportz

Hyundai's entry-level model, the Grand i10 Nios, recently received an update with dual-cylinder CNG technology, replacing the traditional single-cylinder setup. It is available in two mid-spec variants, namely the Magna and Sportz, and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 69 PS and 95 Nm in CNG mode. Transmission option is limited to a 5-speed manual. The CNG-equipped Magna and Sportz are priced at a premium of up to Rs 90,000.

Hyundai Aura CNG

Price: Rs 7.48 lakh to Rs 9.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants: E, S and SX

The sedan counterpart of the Grand i10 Nios hatchback, the Aura, also got the update of dual-cylinder CNG technology. With this update, a new base E variant was introduced, which even undercuts the base Grand i10 Nios CNG by Rs 20,000. However, as a base model, it lacks features like an infotainment system, audio system, and rear power windows. On the plus side, six airbags are a standard fitment even with the Aura CNG. The 1.2-litre petrol engine in Aura delivers 69 PS and 95 Nm in CNG mode and is paired only with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Altroz CNG

Price: Rs 7.45 lakh to Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants: XE, XM+, XM+ S, XZ, XZ LUX, XZ+ S, XZ+ S LUX, and XZ+ OS

Tata introduced its twin-cylinder CNG setup with the Altroz, which is available in eight variants, most of which come with a sunroof. Other key features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver's display, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags. Under the hood, it features an 88 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 73.5 PS and 100 Nm in CNG mode. Transmission choice is limited to a 5-speed manual only.

Tata Tigor CNG

Price: Rs 7.60 lakh to Rs 9.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants: XM, XZ and XZ+

Along with the Tiago CNG, the Tigor CNG also received the twin-cylinder CNG setup and the option of an automatic transmission (AMT). However, it is available in only three variants: XM, XZ, and XZ+, with the latter two offering a choice of a 5-speed AMT. It is powered by the same 1.2-litre engine as the Tiago CNG. Like its hatchback counterpart, it also features a well-equipped cabin with amenities such as automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and a 7-inch infotainment system.

Tata Punch CNG

Price: Rs 7.23 lakh to Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants: Pure, Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Adventure Sunroof, Adventure+ Sunroof, Accomplished+, and Accomplished+ Sunroof

The Exter's direct rival, the Tata Punch, also gets dual-cylinder CNG tech, which is available in three broad trims. You get features such as a 7-inch touchscreen , automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and even a single-pane sunroof. Under the hood, the Punch CNG is powered by an 88 PS, 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 73.5 PS and 103 Nm in CNG mode. It is offered with only a 5-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Exter CNG

Price: Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants: S, SX and SX Knight

The Exter was Hyundai's first model to feature dual-cylinder CNG technology. It shares the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the above mentioned models, delivering an identical output. However, with the Exter CNG you get an option to choose from three variants, including the SX Knight, which stands out with its all-black cosmetic updates inside and out. Feature highlights include an 8-inch infotainment unit, a single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, and six airbags as standard. The Exter CNG carries a price premium of Rs 1 lakh over the regular variants.

Tata Nexon CNG

Price: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

Variants: Smart(O), Smart +, Smart + S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative Dual Tone, Creative +, Creative + Dual Tone, Creative + Panoramic Sunroof, Creative + Panoramic Sunroof Dual Tone, and Fearless + Panoramic Sunroof Dual Tone

The Nexon CNG is the latest entrant in Tata's CNG portfolio and is the first CNG vehicle in our market to be paired with a turbo-petrol engine. It also gets a twin-cylinder CNG setup and is powered by a 120 PS, 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which produces 100 PS and 170 Nm in CNG mode. Transmission choice includes only a 6-speed manual gearbox. Top-spec variants of the Nexon CNG also feature a panoramic sunroof, along with other tech such as an 8-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, and a 360-degree camera.

These are all the factory-fitted CNG models offered in the Indian auto market that come with dual-cylinder technology. Share your thoughts in the comments, which one would you prefer and why?

