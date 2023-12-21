Published On Dec 21, 2023 02:08 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV400 EV

The year 2024 will see the launch of some highly anticipated Mahindra SUVs, including the Thar 5-door and XUV.e8

In 2023, Mahindra launched just one new SUV, the XUV400 EV. Throughout the remainder of the year, the Indian automaker's primary focus was on enhancing the production capacity of its SUVs to address the backlog of pending orders for the already popular models like the XUV700 and Scorpio N. Now, in 2024, Mahindra is set to introduce 5 new SUVs, including facelifts and its first new EV based on the INGLO platform. Let's take a closer look at the new Mahindra SUVs lined up to launch in 2024.

Mahindra Thar 5-door

Expected Launch: Second half of 2024

Expected Price: Rs 15 lakh onwards

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is one of the most anticipated launches of 2024. The test mule of the SUV has been spotted multiple times, revealing several details such as a fixed metal roof with a sunroof and an LED lighting setup. Mahindra’s elongated Thar will likely feature the same engine options as its 3-door version, including a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, albeit in a slightly different state of tune. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be available for both engines. The Mahindra SUV will likely come in both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations.

Also Check Out: 7 New Tata Cars Confirmed For Launch In 2024

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Expected Launch: March 2024

Expected Price: Rs 9 lakh onwards

A Mahindra that has long awaited a significant update is the Mahindra XUV300 sub-4m SUV. The updated subcompact Mahindra offering will feature a new front fascia including new LED DRLS and headlights, new alloy wheels, and a connected LED tail lamp setup as seen in some of its spy shots.

The cabin of the facelifted Mahindra XUV300 is expected to get a floating touchscreen system as well. It may even offer ADAS to catch up to segment rivals Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Mahindra will most likely retain the same powertrain options used on the current version of the SUV, including two turbo-petrol engines – 1.2-litre MPFi (multi-point fuel injection) and 1.2-litre T-GDi (gasoline direct injection) – and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Mahindra XUV400 EV Facelift

Expected Launch: April 2024

Expected Price: Rs 16 lakh

The Mahindra XUV400 EV is slated to undergo a facelift, mirroring updates made to its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, the XUV300. The electric SUV is expected to showcase a redesigned front fascia, updated alloy wheels, and more cabin comforts. While the facelifted XUV400 EV is likely to retain the same battery pack options – 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh – it may come with an enhanced driving range.

Also Check Out: Tata Harrier & Safari Get A 5-star Rating In Maiden Bharat NCAP Outing

Mahindra XUV.e8

Expected Launch: December 2024

Expected Price: Rs 35 lakh onwards

Another highly anticipated all-new electric SUV set to launch in 2024 is the Mahindra XUV.e8. It is essentially an all-electric variant of the Mahindra XUV700, initially showcased in a pre-production concept form in 2022. This electric SUV is built on Mahindra’s INGLO platform, designed to accommodate battery capacities of 60 kWh and 80 kWh, featuring fast-charging capabilities of up to 175 kW. The larger battery claims a WLTP-certified range of up to 450 km.

It will be offered with both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) options, while the electric powertrains can offer up to 285 PS for RWD models and up to 394 PS in AWD models.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Expected Launch: January 2024

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh onwards

Mahindra is set to finally launch an extended version of the Bolero Neo, with the 'Plus' suffix, providing seating for up to 9 people. The Bolero Neo Plus will bring back the previously available TUV300 Plus under a new name, sharing the same appearance as the Bolero Neo. It is expected to be equipped with a 2.2-litre diesel engine generating 130 PS and 300 Nm, likely paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The Bolero Neo Plus will be an affordable alternative to the Mahindra Scorpio N.

So these are the 5 SUVs Mahindra is expected to launch in 2024. The Indian automaker has plans to introduce even more EVs under the XUV and BE brands in the years to come, including an electric version of the Thar. Which Mahindra SUV are you eagerly waiting for? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read More on : XUV400 EV Automatic