Published On Jan 13, 2023 06:25 PM By Ansh for Citroen C3 EV

With a battery pack larger than that of Tiago EV, it could offer a range of over 350km

The electric version of the Citroen C3 has been in the works for a long time now. After multiple spy shots and patiently waiting for the official reveal, it has now been confirmed that the entry-level EV will be launched by March 2023.

There are no confirmed details about its electric powertrain, but it will likely get a 50kWh battery pack with a single electric motor capable of churning out 136PS and 260Nm. The eC3 is expected to offer a range of over 350km and could also get a smaller battery pack option with a range of around 300km.

Based on previous sightings of the test mule, there appear to be no significant design changes over the regular C3 except for EV-centric tweaks like a closed front grille and a charging flap. In terms of comfort and convenience, its feature list will likely be similar to the C3 and more. The eC3 could come with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear defogger and cruise control.

It is likely to arrive with an asking price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and it will be a rival to the Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV.

