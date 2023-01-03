English | हिंदी

Now You Can Experience Tata Tiago EV Too, Test Drives Begin

Modified On Jan 03, 2023 02:48 PM By Ansh for Tata Tiago EV

Bookings for the carmaker’s most affordable electric car commenced last year and deliveries will begin soon

Tata Tiago EV

  • Test drives are being offered in dealerships across India.

  • The carmaker launched it in September 2022 and bookings commenced in October.

  • Gets two battery pack options: 19.2kWh and 24kWh with a range of up to 315km.

  • Prices range from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh (introductory ex-showroom).

Tata launched the Tiago EV last year in September and its bookings commenced on October 10 for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Three months on, the carmaker has finally started offering test drives at its dealerships across India with the customer deliveries to start soon.

Tata Tiago EV Battery Pack

The carmaker’s most affordable electric car comes with two battery pack options: 19.2kWh and 24kWh, with claimed ranges of 250km and 315km, respectively. The powertrain with the smaller battery pack makes 61PS and 110Nm, while the bigger one uses a motor rated at 75PS and 114Nm. The charging times for these battery packs are mentioned below.

Charging Time

19.2kWh

24kWh

DC fast charging

57 minutes

57 minutes

7.2kW fast AC charger

2.6 hours

3.6 hours

3.3kW AC charger

5.1 hours

6.4 hours

15A socket

6.9 hours

8.7 hours

When it comes to its features, the Tiago EV packs a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four-speaker Harman sound system, auto AC, foldable ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and regenerative braking. In terms of safety, the carmaker has equipped its entry-level EV with dual front airbags, cornering stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rear-view camera.

Tata Tiago EV

Introductory prices for the Tiago EV range from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom) which are expected to go up any day now. It does not have any rivals as of now, it will compete against the Citroen eC3 when it arrives.

