The Toyota Hilux’s Latest Teaser Gives A Sneak Peak At Its Interiors

Published On Jan 18, 2022 06:45 PM By Rohit for Toyota Hilux

The India-spec Hilux has an almost identical all-black cabin layout as the Europe-spec version

  • Toyota’s first pickup truck for India will go on sale on January 20.

  • Will share interior bits such as the steering wheel and touchscreen with the Fortuner.

  • Expected features include multiple airbags, auto AC, and cruise control.

  • To be powered by the Fortuner’s 2.8-litre diesel engine.

  • Toyota is expected to price it between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the first teaser of the India-spec Toyota Hilux, the carmaker gave us a brief look at its front profile. Now, it has released another teaser image showing the pickup truck’s interior for the first time. The Toyota Hilux is scheduled for a launch on January 20 while its deliveries will begin from March 2022.

Toyota Hilux Spied At A Dealership Ahead Of Expected Launch In Early 2022

The image shows an all-black layout for the India-spec Hilux, as seen on the Europe-spec model. Toyota’s pickup truck has a lot in common with its popular SUV, the Fortuner. This includes the horizontally placed air-con vents on the dashboard, the steering wheel, and even the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other expected features include auto climate control, cruise control, and a powered driver’s seat.

The Hilux’s safety kit is likely to include multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors, hill-descent control, and electronic stability control.

Toyota Hilux

Toyota will offer the Hilux with the Fortuner’s 2.8-litre diesel engine (204PS/500Nm). It will come with both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options, coupled with a four-wheel drivetrain (4WD).

Also ReadToyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max V-Cross : Dimensions, Engines, And Features Compared

We expect Toyota to price the Hilux from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The pickup truck’s only true competitor in India will be the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

    R
    Published by
    Rohit
    K
    karan atree
    Jan 19, 2022 1:04:06 AM

    Toyota is looting the Indian public by increasing the prices of its products And charging a lot of premium on them One should look for other brands and discourage buying Toyota

