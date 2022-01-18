The Toyota Hilux’s Latest Teaser Gives A Sneak Peak At Its Interiors

Published On Jan 18, 2022 06:45 PM By Rohit for Toyota Hilux

The India-spec Hilux has an almost identical all-black cabin layout as the Europe-spec version

Toyota’s first pickup truck for India will go on sale on January 20.

Will share interior bits such as the steering wheel and touchscreen with the Fortuner.

Expected features include multiple airbags, auto AC, and cruise control.

To be powered by the Fortuner’s 2.8-litre diesel engine.

Toyota is expected to price it between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the first teaser of the India-spec Toyota Hilux, the carmaker gave us a brief look at its front profile. Now, it has released another teaser image showing the pickup truck’s interior for the first time. The Toyota Hilux is scheduled for a launch on January 20 while its deliveries will begin from March 2022.

The image shows an all-black layout for the India-spec Hilux, as seen on the Europe-spec model. Toyota’s pickup truck has a lot in common with its popular SUV, the Fortuner. This includes the horizontally placed air-con vents on the dashboard, the steering wheel, and even the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other expected features include auto climate control, cruise control, and a powered driver’s seat.

The Hilux’s safety kit is likely to include multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors, hill-descent control, and electronic stability control.

Toyota will offer the Hilux with the Fortuner’s 2.8-litre diesel engine (204PS/500Nm). It will come with both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options, coupled with a four-wheel drivetrain (4WD).

We expect Toyota to price the Hilux from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The pickup truck’s only true competitor in India will be the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.