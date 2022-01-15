HomeNew CarsNewsToyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max V-Cross : Dimensions, Engines, And Features Compared

Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max V-Cross : Dimensions, Engines, And Features Compared

Modified On Jan 15, 2022 01:05 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hilux

Let’s get down to the figures and explore the key differences between the two pickups

Toyota is all set to launch the Hilux pickup this month. Its unofficial bookings are underway and deliveries are set to commence from March 2022. The Hilux will face competition from only one other pickup in the market, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

So, here’s a detailed spec comparison of these lifestyle vehicles: 

Dimensions

 

Hilux (expected)

D-Max V-Cross

Length

5325mm

5295mm

Width

1855mm

1860mm

Height

1815mm

1840mm

Wheelbase

3085mm

3095mm

Ground clearance

217mm

225mm

Both pickups are to be offered in a double-cab body style. While the Hilux is longer, the V-Cross is wider and taller. The Isuzu also has a longer wheelbase and better ground clearance. 

Engine Specifications

 

Hilux

D-Max V-Cross

Engine

2.8-litre diesel

1.9-litre diesel

Power

204PS

163PS

Height

500Nm

360Nm

Transmission

6-speed manual/automatic

6-speed manual automatic

Drivetrain

2WD/4WD

2WD/4WD

The Hilux is the clear winner here with the more powerful diesel engine that it shares with the Fortuner. It offers an extra 51PS and 140Nm of performance. Both of them are offered with manual and automatic transmissions and choice of 4X2 or 4X4 drivetrains. 

Feature highlights

 

Hilux (expected)

D-Max V-Cross

Safety

  • Up to seven airbags

  • Hill start-assist

  • Hill descent control

  • Auto limited slip differential

  • Traction control

  • Rear parking camera

  • Electronic stability control

  • Electronic stability control

  • Traction control

  • Hill descent assist

  • Up to six airbags

  • Rear view camera

Exterior

  • Bi-beam LED headlamps

  • LED tail lights

  • Automatic headlights

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • Bi-LED projector headlamps

  • LED tail lights

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Powered driver’s seat

  • Tilt and telescopic steering

  • 60:40 rear split seat

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat

  • Keyless entry

  • 60:40 rear split seat

Comfort and Convenience

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • Automatic AC

  • Push button start-stop

  • Cruise control

  • Automatic AC

  • Push button start-stop

  • Cruise control

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Off-road features

  • 2WD/4WD

  • Lockable differential

  • Shift-on-fly 4WD

These are the expected features for the Hilux based on what’s offered on other Toyota models in India. Going by this list, there are just minor feature differences between the two pickups. The Hilux is likely to offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic headlamps, hill start-assist, auto limited slip differential, and a 6-speaker sound system over the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. 

Price

 

Hilux

D-Max V-Cross

Price (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh (expected)

Rs 22.07 lakh to Rs 25.60 lakh

The Hilux is expected to be priced between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, which will make it costlier than the D-Max V-Cross. Isuzu also offers a more affordable variant of the pickup called the Hi-lander priced at Rs 19.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Toyota pickup will be a more premium offering with a more powerful engine and a wider sales/service coverage. 

    T
    Published by
    Tarun
