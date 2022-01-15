Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max V-Cross : Dimensions, Engines, And Features Compared

Modified On Jan 15, 2022 01:05 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hilux

Let’s get down to the figures and explore the key differences between the two pickups

Toyota is all set to launch the Hilux pickup this month. Its unofficial bookings are underway and deliveries are set to commence from March 2022. The Hilux will face competition from only one other pickup in the market, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

So, here’s a detailed spec comparison of these lifestyle vehicles:

Dimensions

Hilux (expected) D-Max V-Cross Length 5325mm 5295mm Width 1855mm 1860mm Height 1815mm 1840mm Wheelbase 3085mm 3095mm Ground clearance 217mm 225mm

Both pickups are to be offered in a double-cab body style. While the Hilux is longer, the V-Cross is wider and taller. The Isuzu also has a longer wheelbase and better ground clearance.

Engine Specifications

Hilux D-Max V-Cross Engine 2.8-litre diesel 1.9-litre diesel Power 204PS 163PS Height 500Nm 360Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/automatic 6-speed manual automatic Drivetrain 2WD/4WD 2WD/4WD

The Hilux is the clear winner here with the more powerful diesel engine that it shares with the Fortuner. It offers an extra 51PS and 140Nm of performance. Both of them are offered with manual and automatic transmissions and choice of 4X2 or 4X4 drivetrains.

Feature highlights

Hilux (expected) D-Max V-Cross Safety Up to seven airbags

Hill start-assist

Hill descent control

Auto limited slip differential

Traction control

Rear parking camera

Electronic stability control Electronic stability control

Traction control

Hill descent assist

Up to six airbags

Rear view camera Exterior Bi-beam LED headlamps

LED tail lights

Automatic headlights

18-inch alloy wheels Bi-LED projector headlamps

LED tail lights

18-inch alloy wheels Interior Powered driver’s seat

Tilt and telescopic steering

60:40 rear split seat 6-way powered driver’s seat

Keyless entry

60:40 rear split seat Comfort and Convenience 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system

Automatic AC

Push button start-stop

Cruise control Automatic AC

Push button start-stop

Cruise control

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system Off-road features 2WD/4WD

Lockable differential Shift-on-fly 4WD

These are the expected features for the Hilux based on what’s offered on other Toyota models in India. Going by this list, there are just minor feature differences between the two pickups. The Hilux is likely to offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic headlamps, hill start-assist, auto limited slip differential, and a 6-speaker sound system over the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

Price

Hilux D-Max V-Cross Price (ex-showroom Delhi) Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh (expected) Rs 22.07 lakh to Rs 25.60 lakh

The Hilux is expected to be priced between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, which will make it costlier than the D-Max V-Cross. Isuzu also offers a more affordable variant of the pickup called the Hi-lander priced at Rs 19.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Toyota pickup will be a more premium offering with a more powerful engine and a wider sales/service coverage.

