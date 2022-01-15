Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max V-Cross : Dimensions, Engines, And Features Compared
Modified On Jan 15, 2022 01:05 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hilux
Let’s get down to the figures and explore the key differences between the two pickups
Toyota is all set to launch the Hilux pickup this month. Its unofficial bookings are underway and deliveries are set to commence from March 2022. The Hilux will face competition from only one other pickup in the market, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.
So, here’s a detailed spec comparison of these lifestyle vehicles:
Dimensions
|
Hilux (expected)
|
D-Max V-Cross
|
Length
|
5325mm
|
5295mm
|
Width
|
1855mm
|
1860mm
|
Height
|
1815mm
|
1840mm
|
Wheelbase
|
3085mm
|
3095mm
|
Ground clearance
|
217mm
|
225mm
Both pickups are to be offered in a double-cab body style. While the Hilux is longer, the V-Cross is wider and taller. The Isuzu also has a longer wheelbase and better ground clearance.
Engine Specifications
|
Hilux
|
D-Max V-Cross
|
Engine
|
2.8-litre diesel
|
1.9-litre diesel
|
Power
|
204PS
|
163PS
|
Height
|
500Nm
|
360Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed manual/automatic
|
6-speed manual automatic
|
Drivetrain
|
2WD/4WD
|
2WD/4WD
The Hilux is the clear winner here with the more powerful diesel engine that it shares with the Fortuner. It offers an extra 51PS and 140Nm of performance. Both of them are offered with manual and automatic transmissions and choice of 4X2 or 4X4 drivetrains.
Feature highlights
|
Hilux (expected)
|
D-Max V-Cross
|
Safety
|
|
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Off-road features
|
|
These are the expected features for the Hilux based on what’s offered on other Toyota models in India. Going by this list, there are just minor feature differences between the two pickups. The Hilux is likely to offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic headlamps, hill start-assist, auto limited slip differential, and a 6-speaker sound system over the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.
Price
|
Hilux
|
D-Max V-Cross
|
Price (ex-showroom Delhi)
|
Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 22.07 lakh to Rs 25.60 lakh
The Hilux is expected to be priced between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, which will make it costlier than the D-Max V-Cross. Isuzu also offers a more affordable variant of the pickup called the Hi-lander priced at Rs 19.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Toyota pickup will be a more premium offering with a more powerful engine and a wider sales/service coverage.
