Published On Dec 10, 2022 02:21 PM By Sonny

It arrives alongside the facelifted entry-level M, the M340i sedan

The BMW XM is priced at Rs 2.6 crore (ex-showroom).

It uses a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with hybrid tech making 653PS.

Facelifted M340i has a price tag of Rs 69.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

It gets minor cosmetic tweaks and an updated interior, same as the i4.

Bookings for both are underway with deliveries for new M340i to start from January 2023.

BMW is looking to close its 50th year of M with a bang by launching two of its hottest performance products in India. It has introduced the facelifted version of the locally built M340i sedan and its newest global offering the XM. Their prices are as follows:

Model Ex-showroom price New BMW M340i Rs 69.2 lakh BMW XM Rs 2.6 crore

What’s new with the M340i?

The most performance-oriented version of the regular 3 Series now gets a crisper look with mild aesthetic updates to the front with new headlights. Its more significant update is inside the cabin with the new integrated displays, as seen in the i4, with the new BMW i-Drive 8 infotainment system and ADAS features. Under its hood, you get the same 3-litre turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine putting out 387PS of power.

What’s the XM?

The XM is a new standalone product from BMW M. It is powered by a new turbo-hybrid 4.4-litre V8 powertrain producing 653PS, making it the most powerful M road car to date. The looks may be divisive for the fairly large and heavy SUV but performance is undeniable with a claimed 0 to 100kmph sprint time of just 4.3 seconds. It also packs the latest interior technology that BMW has to offer with large displays and connected car features.

Bookings and deliveries

Bookings for these models are now underway, and we expect only limited units to be available at a time. The facelifted M340i units will start reaching customers in January 2023 while the CBU import, the XM, will begin arriving in May 2023.

More to come

BMW has also revealed that it will be introducing as many as eight new models in India by the end of January 2023. We expect them to include facelifted versions of the regular 3 Series and X7 as well as the new-generation 7 Series with its all-electric i7 version as well.