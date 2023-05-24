The Mahindra Scorpio Range Has A Waiting Period Of Up To 8 Months
Modified On May 24, 2023 09:55 AM By Ansh for Mahindra Scorpio N
While the Scorpio Classic can be had in three months in most cities, the Scorpio N buyers can expect a longer delivery time
The Scorpio is not just a car for Mahindra, it’s a brand in itself. It is currently being sold in two avatars: the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic. Both are fairly popular with a high number of bookings, hence the long waiting periods. Here, you can see the delivery timelines of each Scorpio in 20 major Indian cities, as of this May.
|
Cities
|
Waiting Period
|
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
|
Mahindra Scorpio N
|
New Delhi
|
2 months
|
5 months
|
Bengaluru
|
2 months
|
5 months
|
Mumbai
|
5 months
|
6.5 - 7.5 months
|
Hyderabad
|
3 months
|
6 - 8 months
|
Pune
|
3 months
|
6 - 8 months
|
Chennai
|
3 months
|
5 - 6 months
|
Jaipur
|
2 - 4 months
|
4 - 6 months
|
Ahmedabad
|
2 - 3 months
|
5 - 6.5 months
|
Gurugram
|
3 months
|
5 - 6 months
|
Lucknow
|
3 months
|
3 months
|
Kolkata
|
3 months
|
7 - 8 months
|
Thane
|
3 months
|
5 - 6 months
|
Surat
|
3 months
|
6 - 8 months
|
Ghaziabad
|
3 months
|
3 - 4 months
|
Chandigarh
|
2.5 - 3.5 months
|
6.5 - 7.5 months
|
Coimbatore
|
3 months
|
5 - 6 months
|
Patna
|
3 months
|
3 - 4 months
|
Faridabad
|
5 months
|
6.5 - 7.5 months
|
Indore
|
2 months
|
5 months
|
Noida
|
2 months
|
5 months
Also Read: Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar Petrol - Fuel Efficiency Figures Compared
Key Takeaways
-
The Scorpio N, the newer-generation of the SUV, has a higher waiting period than the Scorpio Classic in all the cities listed above.
-
Scorpio Classic has an average wait time of three months. Customers in Delhi, Bengaluru, Indore and Noida can get it earliest with a waiting period of two months, while those in Mumbai and Faridabad would have to wait up to five months to get their Scorpio Classic delivered.
- The Scorpio Classic is only offered with a diesel-manual powertrain and available in just two variants. It is currently priced from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 16.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
-
For the Scorpio N, the average waiting period is five months in most cities.
-
Buyers in Lucknow have the least wait time of three months. But if you are buying the Scorpio N in Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata or Surat, you will have to wait for up to eight months.
- The Scorpio N is available with both petrol and diesel powertrain options, both with manual and automatic transmissions. Mahindra offers it in four broad variants, with a choice of six- or seven-seater configurations. Its prices range between Rs 13.05 lakh and Rs 24.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
-
While the waiting period of the Scorpio N is high, it has reduced compared to the last couple of months. Mahindra's earlier reports had also stated that majority of its demand came from the higher-specced variants.
-
Most buyers of Scorpio N preferred a diesel variant in April, the details of which can be found here.
Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio N on road price
0 out of 0 found this helpful