While the Scorpio Classic can be had in three months in most cities, the Scorpio N buyers can expect a longer delivery time

The Scorpio is not just a car for Mahindra, it’s a brand in itself. It is currently being sold in two avatars: the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic. Both are fairly popular with a high number of bookings, hence the long waiting periods. Here, you can see the delivery timelines of each Scorpio in 20 major Indian cities, as of this May.

Cities Waiting Period Mahindra Scorpio Classic Mahindra Scorpio N New Delhi 2 months 5 months Bengaluru 2 months 5 months Mumbai 5 months 6.5 - 7.5 months Hyderabad 3 months 6 - 8 months Pune 3 months 6 - 8 months Chennai 3 months 5 - 6 months Jaipur 2 - 4 months 4 - 6 months Ahmedabad 2 - 3 months 5 - 6.5 months Gurugram 3 months 5 - 6 months Lucknow 3 months 3 months Kolkata 3 months 7 - 8 months Thane 3 months 5 - 6 months Surat 3 months 6 - 8 months Ghaziabad 3 months 3 - 4 months Chandigarh 2.5 - 3.5 months 6.5 - 7.5 months Coimbatore 3 months 5 - 6 months Patna 3 months 3 - 4 months Faridabad 5 months 6.5 - 7.5 months Indore 2 months 5 months Noida 2 months 5 months

Key Takeaways

The Scorpio N, the newer-generation of the SUV, has a higher waiting period than the Scorpio Classic in all the cities listed above.

Scorpio Classic has an average wait time of three months. Customers in Delhi, Bengaluru, Indore and Noida can get it earliest with a waiting period of two months, while those in Mumbai and Faridabad would have to wait up to five months to get their Scorpio Classic delivered.

The Scorpio Classic is only offered with a diesel-manual powertrain and available in just two variants. It is currently priced from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 16.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the Scorpio N, the average waiting period is five months in most cities.

Buyers in Lucknow have the least wait time of three months. But if you are buying the Scorpio N in Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata or Surat, you will have to wait for up to eight months.

The Scorpio N is available with both petrol and diesel powertrain options, both with manual and automatic transmissions. Mahindra offers it in four broad variants, with a choice of six- or seven-seater configurations. Its prices range between Rs 13.05 lakh and Rs 24.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

While the waiting period of the Scorpio N is high, it has reduced compared to the last couple of months. Mahindra's earlier reports had also stated that majority of its demand came from the higher-specced variants.

Most buyers of Scorpio N preferred a diesel variant in April, the details of which can be found here .

