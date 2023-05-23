Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar

Published On May 23, 2023 01:02 PM By Tarun for Maruti Jimny

The Jimny gets a naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the Thar gets a bigger and more powerful turbo-petrol unit

The launch of the Maruti Jimny is just around the corner. It’s a long-awaited, 5-door, subcompact lifestyle SUV. Bookings have been open since it debuted at Auto Expo 2023 with over 30,000 pre-orders already. The petrol-only off-roader is a direct competitor to the likes of the Mahindra Thar, which is offered with the choice of petrol and diesel powertrains, as well as manual and automatic transmissions.

While we’ve compared their features and all the specifications, here’s a quick comparison between their fuel efficiency figures for the petrol 4X4 versions:

Specs Jimny Thar Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 105PS 152PS Torque 134Nm Up to 320Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Fuel Economy 16.94kmpl / 16.39kmpl (Claimed) 12.4kmpl (claimed) / 10.67kmpl* (tested)

*Note: The ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of the Thar petrol automatic is not available, so we have used the figures achieved in our road tests

Takeaways:

The Thar gets a much more powerful engine, as it develops 47PS and 186Nm more than the Jimny. That’s around 50 percent more power and over 100 percent more torque. It comes as no surprise that it’s not as frugal as the Maruti Jimny.

The Jimny petrol-MT claims almost 17kmpl, which is around 3.5kmpl more than the Thar’s claimed petrol-MT efficiency. Its older 4-speed automatic claims to be only slightly less efficient, still promising over 16kmpl.

In our road tests, the Thar petrol automatic delivered 10.67kmpl on average. As per the ARAI figure, the Jimny’s automatic option is significantly more economical here. However, realistically, we’re expecting the gap to be smaller with the Maruti still being more frugal.

We’re expecting the Maruti Jimny to retail from around Rs 10 lakh, with 4WD as standard. As for the Thar, it’s priced from Rs 9.99 lakh, with 4WD variants starting at Rs 13.87 lakh (ex-showroom prices). The latter’s 2WD variants might overlap the Jimny’s prices.

