The Duster Rival, Nissan Tekton Unveil Date CONFIRMED; Covers Come Off On...

It was last year that Nissan teased its upcoming Tekton SUV, and after many delays, the carmaker has now officially confirmed that it will be unveiled on July 9. Based on the same platform as the Renault Duster, the Tekton is the first all-new product as part of Nissan’s India revival plans. Excited? Let’s go through all we know about it so far.

Exterior

The Tekton will introduce a new design language for Nissan models in India, trading the sharp and edgy proportions for a more mature and squared-off style in line with the brand’s global products. From the teasers so far, we can see that it will get a large front grille with chrome slats, a connected LED light bar and C-shaped headlamps up front. It will also get chunky grey cladding and a sculpted bonnet for a tough look.

In profile, it will retain the upright silhouette of the Duster with its muscular haunches and a ‘two-door’ look with rear door handles placed behind the windows. However, it will feature a distinct alloy wheel design and door trim.

The rear-end styling looks quite sober, with a connected LED taillamp setup taking centre stage. Just like the front, you have thick cladding on the bumper too, besides a roof spoiler and a reworked tailgate.

Interior

While Nissan is yet to show us what the Tekton looks like inside, the sketches released so far show that it will get gloss black panelling running across the width of the dashboard, along with brass-coloured accents. It could also feature body-coloured trims inside for distinctiveness.

Features & Safety

The Tekton is expected to be a feature-rich SUV. Equipment onboard is likely to include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, wireless phone charger, air purifier and dual-zone climate control.

It could also get safety features such as 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), electronic parking brake (EPB) and front and rear parking sensors.

Powertrains

Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the same powertrains as the Duster, which gets 1-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine options. Here are their detailed specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Power (PS) 100 PS 163 PS Torque (Nm) 160 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Notably, the 1.8-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid powertrain bound for the Duster could also make its way into the Tekton at a later date. It is expected to produce 160 PS of power and will feature a 1.4kWh battery pack.

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

While not officially confirmed yet, Nissan is likely to launch the Tekton in August or September this year, post its unveiling on July 9. It is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), and will go up against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos and Citroen Aircross.