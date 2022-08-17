English | हिंदी

Tata Tigor Now Available In White With A Black Roof

Published On Aug 17, 2022 03:32 PM By Rohit for Tata Tigor

It is the only sub-4m sedan to get the choice of a black roof

Tata Tigor

  • Tata also offers a dual tone option of Magnetic Red with a black top.
  • Monotone shades of the Tigor are Deep Red, Arizona Blue, and Daytona Grey.
  • No changes have been made to the features list or the powertrain.
  • The Tigor is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Tata Tigor is now available in a new Opal White option with black roof. This is the second dual-tone exterior shade after the Magnetic Red with black roof option.

Apart from the two shades with choices of black roof, the sub-4m sedan is also offered in three monotone colour options: Deep Red, Arizona Blue, and Daytona Grey. The Tigor is the only sedan in its segment to get the choice of a black roof.

Tata Tigor cabin

The sedan’s equipment list hasn’t been tinkered with and still packs creature comforts such as a 7-inch touchscreen system, push-button start/stop, rain-sensing wipers, and auto-headlights. Its safety kit features dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and reversing camera.

Tata has provided the Tigor with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm), paired with a standard 5-speed manual and an optional 5-speed AMT. It also gets a CNG kit option with the 5-speed MT, making 73PS and 95Nm. The carmaker recently added an entry-level CNG variant for the Tigor, reducing its starting price by half a lakh rupees.

Tata Tigor rear

The Tigor’s price ranges between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It goes up against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, and Hyundai Aura.

