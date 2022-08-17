Published On Aug 17, 2022 03:32 PM By Rohit for Tata Tigor

It is the only sub-4m sedan to get the choice of a black roof

Tata also offers a dual tone option of Magnetic Red with a black top.

Monotone shades of the Tigor are Deep Red, Arizona Blue, and Daytona Grey.

No changes have been made to the features list or the powertrain.

The Tigor is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Tata Tigor is now available in a new Opal White option with black roof. This is the second dual-tone exterior shade after the Magnetic Red with black roof option.

Apart from the two shades with choices of black roof, the sub-4m sedan is also offered in three monotone colour options: Deep Red, Arizona Blue, and Daytona Grey. The Tigor is the only sedan in its segment to get the choice of a black roof.

The sedan’s equipment list hasn’t been tinkered with and still packs creature comforts such as a 7-inch touchscreen system, push-button start/stop, rain-sensing wipers, and auto-headlights. Its safety kit features dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and reversing camera.

Tata has provided the Tigor with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm), paired with a standard 5-speed manual and an optional 5-speed AMT. It also gets a CNG kit option with the 5-speed MT, making 73PS and 95Nm. The carmaker recently added an entry-level CNG variant for the Tigor, reducing its starting price by half a lakh rupees.

The Tigor’s price ranges between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It goes up against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze , and Hyundai Aura .

