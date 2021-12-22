Tata Tiago And Tigor Might Get CNG By End Of January ’22

Published On Dec 22, 2021 12:38 PM By Tarun for Tata Tiago

The unofficial bookings are already underway since October

Unofficial booking amounts for CNG trims range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000, depending on the dealership.

Will use their existing 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, but with reduced power and torque figures.

CNG is likely to be offered in the mid-spec variants with the manual transmission only.

Expected to demand a premium of Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000, over their corresponding petrol counterparts.

As per our sources, the CNG variants of the Tata Tiago and Tigor are expected to arrive by the end of January 2022. Earlier reports suggested a November ’21 launch, which has clearly been delayed. The bookings are already underway for token amounts ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000, depending on the dealership.

The Tiago and Tigor CNG will continue with their existing 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual as standard. However, the power and torque figures will be reduced by a margin of 15-20 percent which is common for CNG variants. For instance, the Grand i10 Nios’ petrol engine produces 83PS while its CNG variants produce 69PS.

We are expecting their mid-spec XT (Tigor’s XM) and second-to-top XZ variants to get the CNG option. Both of them feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, a digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

The CNG variants are expected to demand a premium of Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 over their corresponding petrol variants. The hatch currently retails from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.07 lakh, while the subcompact sedan is priced from Rs 5.67 lakh to Rs 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Tiago’s rivals, including the Wagon R and Santro, offer an optional CNG, while the new Celerio will also get one soon. As for the Tigor, it will face competition from the Hyundai Aura CNG. Interestingly, the sedan will run on three different powertrains - petrol, CNG, and electric.

