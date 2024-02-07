Tata Curvv vs Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Grand Vitara: specification comparison

Modified On Feb 07, 2024 06:29 PM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

We have plenty of details for the pre-production Tata Curvv, but will it be enough to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara, at least on paper?

The Tata Curvv is set to be offered in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV versions by the end of 2024. It will mark Tata’s debut in the hotly contested compact SUV space, which boasts of popular models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara. Tata is aiming to immediately set itself apart in the segment with the SUV-coupe styling, but there’s a lot more to it than just the design.

In this story, we have compared the specifications of the Curvv ICE revealed till now, to see how it stacks up against some of its prime competitors at least on paper.

Dimensions

Tata Curvv Hyundai Creta Maruti Grand Vitara Length 4308 mm 4330 mm 4345 mm Width 1810 mm 1790 mm 1795 mm Height 1630 mm 1635 mm (with roof rails) 1645 mm Wheelbase 2560 mm 2610 mm 2600 mm Boot Space 422 litres 433 litres N.A.

*N.A. - Not Available

When it comes to the overall length and height of the three SUVs mentioned above, it’s the Maruti Grand Vitara that takes the lead.

That said, the Tata Curvv is the widest among the trio while the Hyundai Creta has the longest wheelbase (+50 mm longer than that of the Curvv).

When it comes to boot space, though, the Creta has 11 litres of more storage area on offer than the Curvv. On the other hand, Maruti hasn’t revealed the exact boot space figure of its compact SUV. But we do know that strong-hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara are heavily compromised in terms of luggage area in the back.

Petrol Powertrain

Specification Tata Curvv Hyundai Creta Maruti Grand Vitara Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre N/A^ petrol engine/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol (mild-hybrid)/ 1.5-litre petrol (strong-hybrid) Power 125 PS 115 PS/ 160 PS 103 PS/ 116 PS (system) Torque 225 Nm 144 Nm/ 253 Nm 137 Nm/ 141 Nm (system) Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected) 6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ e-CVT

^N/A - Naturally Aspirated

Of the three SUVs here, it’s the Curvv that gets just one petrol engine option. That said, it is a turbocharged unit, helping it make the second-best torque figure among the trio.

The Creta’s 1.5-litre turbo powertrain is the most powerful and torqueist petrol engine on offer. It will soon get a turbo-MT combo as well with the launch of the sportier Creta N Line.

It’s only Maruti here that offers its compact SUV with a strong-hybrid powertrain option, mated to an e-CVT gearbox. Meanwhile, its mild-hybrid petrol engine is the least powerful choice here. Maruti is also the only carmaker here to equip its SUV with an optional all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) but only with the mild-hybrid manual powertrain. That said, the Grand Vitara misses out on a turbo-petrol engine option altogether.

Diesel Powertrain

Specification Tata Curvv Hyundai Creta Engine 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 116 PS Torque 260 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

It’s only the Tata and Hyundai SUVs here that get a diesel powertrain option.

Based on the Curvv ICE that was showcased at the recently held Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, it’s stated to get the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that powers the Nexon SUV. Although its automatic transmission options are yet unknown, Tata did specify the choice of a 6-speed manual.

The Curvv will be the only other diesel offering in the compact SUV segment after the Hyundai Creta-Kia Seltos duo. It will thus have the segment-best torque figure of 260 Nm.

Feature Highlights

Tata Curvv (expected) Hyundai Creta Maruti Grand Vitara Auto-LED headlights LED DRL light bar connected LED taillights 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 10.25-inch digital driver’s display 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Connected car tech Ventilated front seats Panoramic sunroof Auto AC Ambient lighting Wireless phone charging Paddle shifters (Auto only) Premium JBL sound system Cruise control 6 airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) 360-degree camera Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ADAS Auto-LED headlights LED DRL light bar connected LED taillights17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Leatherette upholstery 8-way power-adjustable driver seat Ambient lighting 10.25-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch digital driver’s display Panoramic sunroof Dual-zone AC Ventilated front seats Wireless phone charging Paddle shifters (Auto only) Cruise control 8-speaker Bose sound system Connected car tech ADAS 6 airbags 360-degree camera TPMS Front and rear parking sensors ESC Auto-LED projector headlights LED DRLs LED taillights 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Leatherette upholstery Ambient lighting 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 7-inch digital driver’s display* Heads-up display* Panoramic sunroof Auto AC Ventilated front seats* Wireless phone charging* Cruise control 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system 6 airbags 360-degree camera TPMS ESC Rear parking sensors

*only available with strong-hybrid powertrain

If you are looking for the most feature-packed SUV here, the Hyundai Creta is just ahead of the others. It gets extra features such as dual-integrated 10.25-inch displays, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, and dual-zone AC.

Although the production-ready features list of the Tata Curvv is yet to be revealed, we believe it will be a feature-rich offering too. Expect it to borrow premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen from the Harrier-Safari duo.

The Maruti Grand Vitara is also fairly well-equipped with a few premium features as well including a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and six airbags.

Price

Tata Curvv (expected) Hyundai Creta (introductory) Maruti Grand Vitara Price range Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 17 lakh Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

Although the Tata Curvv is yet to go on sale, we believe it will be introduced at an aggressive price to fiercely compete with the popular rivals, including the two mentioned above. Even with its diesel variants, we are expecting it to undercut the Creta’s top-spec pricing by a sufficient margin. Overall, it’s the facelifted Hyundai Creta which is the costliest option here but the Maruti Grand Vitara is not far behind.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

