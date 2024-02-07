Tata Curvv vs Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Specification Comparison

Modified On Feb 07, 2024 06:29 PM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

  • 698 Views
  • Write a comment

We have plenty of details for the pre-production Tata Curvv, but will it be enough to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara, at least on paper?

Tata Curvv vs Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Grand Vitara: specification comparison

The Tata Curvv is set to be offered in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV versions by the end of 2024. It will mark Tata’s debut in the hotly contested compact SUV space, which boasts of popular models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara. Tata is aiming to immediately set itself apart in the segment with the SUV-coupe styling, but there’s a lot more to it than just the design.

In this story, we have compared the specifications of the Curvv ICE revealed till now, to see how it stacks up against some of its prime competitors at least on paper.

Dimensions

Tata Curvv

Hyundai Creta

Maruti Grand Vitara

Length

4308 mm

4330 mm

4345 mm

Width

1810 mm

1790 mm

1795 mm

Height

1630 mm

1635 mm (with roof rails)

1645 mm

Wheelbase

2560 mm

2610 mm

2600 mm

Boot Space

422 litres

433 litres

N.A.

*N.A. - Not Available

Maruti Grand Vitara side

  • When it comes to the overall length and height of the three SUVs mentioned above, it’s the Maruti Grand Vitara that takes the lead.

Tata Curvv
Tata Curvv side

  • That said, the Tata Curvv is the widest among the trio while the Hyundai Creta has the longest wheelbase (+50 mm longer than that of the Curvv).

  • When it comes to boot space, though, the Creta has 11 litres of more storage area on offer than the Curvv. On the other hand, Maruti hasn’t revealed the exact boot space figure of its compact SUV. But we do know that strong-hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara are heavily compromised in terms of luggage area in the back.

Petrol Powertrain

Specification

Tata Curvv

Hyundai Creta

Maruti Grand Vitara

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre N/A^ petrol engine/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

1.5-litre petrol (mild-hybrid)/ 1.5-litre petrol (strong-hybrid)

Power

125 PS

115 PS/ 160 PS

103 PS/ 116 PS (system)

Torque

225 Nm

144 Nm/ 253 Nm

137 Nm/ 141 Nm (system)

Transmission

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected)

6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT

5-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ e-CVT

^N/A - Naturally Aspirated

Tata's new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

  • Of the three SUVs here, it’s the Curvv that gets just one petrol engine option. That said, it is a turbocharged unit, helping it make the second-best torque figure among the trio.

Hyundai Creta 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

  • The Creta’s 1.5-litre turbo powertrain is the most powerful and torqueist petrol engine on offer. It will soon get a turbo-MT combo as well with the launch of the sportier Creta N Line.

  • It’s only Maruti here that offers its compact SUV with a strong-hybrid powertrain option, mated to an e-CVT gearbox. Meanwhile, its mild-hybrid petrol engine is the least powerful choice here. Maruti is also the only carmaker here to equip its SUV with an optional all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) but only with the mild-hybrid manual powertrain. That said, the Grand Vitara misses out on a turbo-petrol engine option altogether.

Also Read: FASTag Paytm and KYC Deadlines Explained: Will My FASTag Still Work After February 2024?

Diesel Powertrain

Specification

Tata Curvv

Hyundai Creta

Engine

1.5-litre diesel

1.5-litre diesel

Power

115 PS

116 PS

Torque

260 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Hyundai Creta diesel engine

  • It’s only the Tata and Hyundai SUVs here that get a diesel powertrain option.

  • Based on the Curvv ICE that was showcased at the recently held Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, it’s stated to get the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that powers the Nexon SUV. Although its automatic transmission options are yet unknown, Tata did specify the choice of a 6-speed manual. 

  • The Curvv will be the only other diesel offering in the compact SUV segment after the Hyundai Creta-Kia Seltos duo. It will thus have the segment-best torque figure of 260 Nm.

Feature Highlights

Tata Curvv (expected)

Hyundai Creta

Maruti Grand Vitara

Auto-LED headlights

LED DRL light bar

connected LED taillights

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

Auto AC

Ambient lighting

Wireless phone charging

Paddle shifters (Auto only)

Premium JBL sound system

Cruise control

6 airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

360-degree camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ADAS

Auto-LED headlights

LED DRL light bar

connected LED taillights17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Leatherette upholstery

8-way power-adjustable driver seat

Ambient lighting

10.25-inch touchscreen

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone AC

Ventilated front seats

Wireless phone charging

Paddle shifters (Auto only)

Cruise control

8-speaker Bose sound system

Connected car tech

ADAS

6 airbags

360-degree camera

TPMS

Front and rear parking sensors

ESC

Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED taillights

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Leatherette upholstery

Ambient lighting

9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

7-inch digital driver’s display*

Heads-up display*

Panoramic sunroof

Auto AC

Ventilated front seats*

Wireless phone charging*

Cruise control

6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system

6 airbags

360-degree camera

TPMS

ESC

Rear parking sensors

*only available with strong-hybrid powertrain

  • If you are looking for the most feature-packed SUV here, the Hyundai Creta is just ahead of the others. It gets extra features such as dual-integrated 10.25-inch displays, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, and dual-zone AC.

Tata Curvv touchscreen

  • Although the production-ready features list of the Tata Curvv is yet to be revealed, we believe it will be a feature-rich offering too. Expect it to borrow premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen from the Harrier-Safari duo.

Maruti Grand Vitara 360-degree camera

  • The Maruti Grand Vitara is also fairly well-equipped with a few premium features as well including a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and six airbags.

Also Read: Tata Curvv vs Tata Nexon: 7 Biggest Differences Explained

Price

Tata Curvv (expected)

Hyundai Creta (introductory)

Maruti Grand Vitara

Price range

Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 17 lakh

Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh

Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

Although the Tata Curvv is yet to go on sale, we believe it will be introduced at an aggressive price to fiercely compete with the popular rivals, including the two mentioned above. Even with its diesel variants, we are expecting it to undercut the Creta’s top-spec pricing by a sufficient margin. Overall, it’s the facelifted Hyundai Creta which is the costliest option here but the Maruti Grand Vitara is not far behind.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

Read More on : Hyundai Creta on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Curvv

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Curvv vs Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Specification Comparison
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience