Tata Safari Red Dark vs Tata Safari Dark: In Pics

The Tata Safari Red Dark edition comes with red inserts outside, and red leatherette seat upholstery on the inside

The Tata Safari Red Dark edition has been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in 2024 in New Delhi. This edition of the Safari is based on its top-spec Accomplished Plus 6-seater variant. In this comparison, we explore the differences between the already available Dark edition of the Tata Safari and its new Red Dark edition. While both are offered in the Oberon Black exterior shade, the Safari Red Dark edition features distinctive red highlights both inside and out. Let's delve into how these two SUVs differ in appearance.

Both the Red Dark and Dark editions of the Tata Safari have identical front designs. The skid plate and air dam are blacked out on both versions of the SUV. The only visual difference is that the Red Dark edition of the Safari features a Dark chrome Tata logo and a red insert in the headlamp housing. In contrast, the Dark edition of the Safari comes with the regular chrome Tata logo.

Both versions of the SUV get all-LED headlights and taillights with connected LED DRLs. The DRL setup also features welcome and goodbye animations.

Talking about the profile, the Red Dark edition of the Tata Safari features a red ‘Safari’ mascot on the front doors, while on the Dark edition, it’s in black. Though the alloy wheel design of both editions is the same, the Red Dark edition comes with red-painted brake callipers.

At the rear, the Safari Red Dark features a red-colored Safari badge on the tailgate, whereas on the Dark edition, it’s finished in chrome. Apart from the badges, both the Red Dark and Dark editions of the SUV look the same. Both versions come with connected LED taillights featuring welcome and goodbye animations.

The most significant difference between the two SUVs lies inside. The Red Dark version of the Safari features red-leatherette seat upholstery with red inserts on the black dashboard. On the other hand, the Dark variant of the Safari has an all-black interior with black leatherette seats.

However, Tata hasn’t made any changes to the feature list with the Red Dark edition of the SUV. Both Red Dark and Dark versions of the Tata Safari come with amenities such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a 10-speaker JBL sound system. They also get gesture-enabled powered tailgate, dual-zone automatic AC, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and rear seats (in the 6-seater version), an air purifier, a 6-way power driver’s seat with memory and welcome function, and a 4-way powered co-driver’s seat with electric boss mode.

The safety kit includes up to seven airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Details

The Tata Safari is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine which makes 170 PS and 350 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Both SUVs shown here get the latter transmission option.

Price Range And Rivals

The prices for the Tata Safari range from Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 27.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The top-spec Dark edition of the SUV is priced at Rs 27.34 lakh. The Red Dark edition of the SUV will likely carry a small price premium over its Dark version. The Safari rivals the MG Hector Plus, 7/6-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700, and the Hyundai Alcazar.

