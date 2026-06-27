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    Tata Sierra EV FULL Interior Teased: These Features Are CONFIRMED

    The Sierra EV also set a record by climbing the 300-metre tall Tal Moreeb sand dune as shown in the latest teaser

    Published On Jun 27, 2026 04:12 PM By Bikramjit

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    Sierra EV

    Tata Motors is in its final leg of teasing the Sierra EV before the eSUV debuts on June 30. In the latest teaser dropped by the brand, we get the clearest look at the Sierra EV’s cabin till now, albeit we did get a glimpse in the previous teaser. From what we could spot, the Sierra EV just like its exterior design is also set to mirror the cabin layout and design of its ICE version. It also showcased the climbing in desert scenario of the Sierra EV which demonstrates the capabilities. We talk about everything we could pull out from this latest teaser of the Sierra EV, below:

    A post shared by CarDekho India (@cardekhoindia)

    What Is Seen The Teaser?

    After revealing the design the last time, the latest teaser confirms a lot of features and equipment that the Tata Sierra EV is going to include. Furthermore, the video also showcases the AWD drivetrain of the Sierra EV with the SUV climbing one of the highest sand dunes in the world at Tal Moreeb, UAE.

    Tata Sierra EV
    Sierra EV Interior

    Tata Motors has confirmed through this teaser that it will feature a new black and white interior theme, besides equipment such as panoramic sunroof, triple screen layout on the dashboard, heads-up display (HUD), a boost mode and 6 customisable terrain modes.

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV Panoramic Sunroof

    In terms of the powertrain, we now know that the dual-motor setup of the Sierra EV will push out a maximum of 500 Nm torque, and it will also get a multi-link suspension setup at the rear, as was spied previously.

    Other Expected Features & Safety

    Other than the features spotted in the teaser, the Sierra EV is also expected to be equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats with 6-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function, dual-zone auto AC,  auto dimming IRVM, cruise control and connected car tech.

     Sierra EV Boost Mode

    Safety tech onboard the Sierra EV is likely to include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), front and rear parking sensors, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and all wheel disc brakes.

    Expected Battery Pack & Electric Motor Details

    Tata has only confirmed an all-wheel drivetrain in the Sierra EV and while other powertrain details remain unannounced, we expect the Sierra EV to share its battery option with the Harrier EV.

    2026 Tata Sierra EV

    The detailed specifications could be as follows:

    Battery Pack

    65 kWh 

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    2

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) 

    All-wheel-drive (AWD)

    Power

    238 PS

    238 PS

    238 PS (rear motor), 158 PS (front motor)

    Torque

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    500 Nm*

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2)

    538 km

    627 km

    622 km

    *Confirmed

    Tata Sierra EV

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The Tata Sierra EV is expected to be priced north of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). If Tata introduces it with a Battery-as-a-Service option right from launch, its upfront cost could go down near its ICE sibling. 

    It will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara, Mahindra BE 6MG ZS EV, VinFast VF7 and Toyota Ebella. 

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