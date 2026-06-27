Tata Sierra EV FULL Interior Teased: These Features Are CONFIRMED

Tata Motors is in its final leg of teasing the Sierra EV before the eSUV debuts on June 30. In the latest teaser dropped by the brand, we get the clearest look at the Sierra EV’s cabin till now, albeit we did get a glimpse in the previous teaser. From what we could spot, the Sierra EV just like its exterior design is also set to mirror the cabin layout and design of its ICE version. It also showcased the climbing in desert scenario of the Sierra EV which demonstrates the capabilities. We talk about everything we could pull out from this latest teaser of the Sierra EV, below:

What Is Seen The Teaser?

After revealing the design the last time, the latest teaser confirms a lot of features and equipment that the Tata Sierra EV is going to include. Furthermore, the video also showcases the AWD drivetrain of the Sierra EV with the SUV climbing one of the highest sand dunes in the world at Tal Moreeb, UAE.

Tata Motors has confirmed through this teaser that it will feature a new black and white interior theme, besides equipment such as panoramic sunroof, triple screen layout on the dashboard, heads-up display (HUD), a boost mode and 6 customisable terrain modes.

In terms of the powertrain, we now know that the dual-motor setup of the Sierra EV will push out a maximum of 500 Nm torque, and it will also get a multi-link suspension setup at the rear, as was spied previously.

Other Expected Features & Safety

Other than the features spotted in the teaser, the Sierra EV is also expected to be equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats with 6-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function, dual-zone auto AC, auto dimming IRVM, cruise control and connected car tech.

Safety tech onboard the Sierra EV is likely to include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), front and rear parking sensors, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and all wheel disc brakes.

Expected Battery Pack & Electric Motor Details

Tata has only confirmed an all-wheel drivetrain in the Sierra EV and while other powertrain details remain unannounced, we expect the Sierra EV to share its battery option with the Harrier EV.

The detailed specifications could be as follows:

Battery Pack 65 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD) Power 238 PS 238 PS 238 PS (rear motor), 158 PS (front motor) Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 500 Nm* Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 538 km 627 km 622 km

*Confirmed

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to be priced north of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). If Tata introduces it with a Battery-as-a-Service option right from launch, its upfront cost could go down near its ICE sibling.

It will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, VinFast VF7 and Toyota Ebella.