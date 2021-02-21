Published On Feb 21, 2021 10:54 AM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

The Safari will come in 6 and 7-seater configurations, powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine

Bookings for the Safari are underway, and you can also test drive the car.

It will get a 170PS 2.0-litre diesel engine paired to a manual and automatic transmission.

To differentiate itself from the Harrier, the Safari gets a few cosmetic upgrades, both on the inside and outside.

Features on board will include a panoramic sunroof, TPMS, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment, and much more.

Expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh going up to Rs 22 lakh.

Tata is all set to launch the third-generation Safari tomorrow. The second-gen was discontinued in 2020 due to the emission and safety norms. All the details have been revealed already, except for the price.

Official bookings are already underway at Tata dealerships. You can also check out the SUV at your nearest showroom and take it for a test drive. Deliveries are expected to begin in March. We have also driven the Safari, so here’s what we thought of it.

Tata Safari is essentially a three-row derivative of the Harrier but does get some distinguishing features. It packs a chrome-studded front grille, larger 18-inch alloys, roof rails with ‘Safari’ inscription, a redesigned rear profile, and a stepped-up roof (for the variants without a panoramic sunroof). It also stands 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier, ensuring adequate space for third-row passengers.

Inside the cabin, it gets a dual-tone black-white treatment. The overall layout is identical to that of the Harrier. Features on board include an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, cruise control, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and iRA connected car technology. Safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, TPMS, hill hold/descent control, a rear parking camera, and rear disc brakes.

The Safari shares the same 2.0-litre diesel engine with the Harrier. The motor, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic, produces 170PS and 350Nm.

It neither gets AWD nor 4WD. Instead, it continues with the FWD drivetrain. The OMEGA ARC platform underpinning the Safari can accommodate an electric powertrain and an AWD, so Tata might just introduce it later depending on the demand.

The Safari is expected to be priced Rs 15 lakh onwards, demanding at least a lakh over the Harrier’s corresponding variants. The SUV will rival the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta 7-seater.