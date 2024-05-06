English | हिंदी

2024 Maruti Swift Expected Prices: Will It Undercut Hyundai Grand i10 Nios?

Published On May 06, 2024 05:30 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift 2024

The new Swift is expected to be offered in five broad variants: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi Plus

2024 Maruti Swift expected prices

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift is about to go on sale on May 9 and official bookings are already open. We have multiple details regarding the new hatchback thanks to various leaks online, including its powertrain details and some features. Ahead of its official price announcement, we have used the information at hand to bring you the expected variant-wise prices of the fourth-gen Swift:

Variant

Expected Price

LXi

Rs 6.50 lakh

VXi MT

Rs 7.50 lakh

VXi AMT

Rs 8 lakh

VXi (O) MT

Rs 8.30 lakh

VXi (O) AMT

Rs 8.80 lakh

ZXi MT

Rs 8.40 lakh

ZXi AMT

Rs 8.90 lakh

ZXi+ MT

Rs 9 lakh

ZXi+ AMT

Rs 9.5 lakh

Disclaimer: These prices are our estimates. Official prices will be revealed by Maruti on May 9.

Exterior Highlights

2024 Maruti Swift

Even though the hatchback has undergone a generational update, it still has the core essence of a Swift. It now has a sharper set of headlights (featuring projector units), longer L-shaped LED DRLs, and an oval grille with a mesh pattern. The new Swift also comes with a fancier set of alloy wheels and wraparound LED tail lights.

Cabin And Feature Changes

2024 Maruti Swift cabin

Maruti Suzuki has used both light and dark grey coloured materials for the new Swift’s cabin. It also has sleek AC vents while sporting the same steering wheel as the outgoing model. New features on offer include a bigger 9-inch touchscreen, revised climate control panel as seen on the likes of the new Baleno and Grand Vitara, and an updated instrument cluster with a dual-pod analogue setup.

We are also expecting the Swift to come with a heads-up display, wireless phone charging, auto AC, and cruise control. Six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and a reversing camera are likely to be a part of its safety net.

Also Read: Maruti Brezza ZXi AT vs Maruti Fronx Alpha Turbo AT: Specifications Compared

A Single Engine On Offer

Maruti will provide the fourth-gen Swift with a single (and new) 1.2-litre Z series petrol engine (82 PS/up to 112 Nm), mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT automatic gearbox. A CNG powertrain option is likely to be introduced at a later date.

Who Will It Compete With?

2024 Maruti Swift rear

The new Maruti Swift will take on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while also serving as an alternative to the Renault Triber, Hyundai Exter, and Tata Punch.

Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT

