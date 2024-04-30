Published On Apr 30, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Swift 2024

While there are only three models on the list, one of them is a popular hatchback that is set to be introduced in a new-generation avatar soon

In the first four months of 2024, the Indian automobile industry has witnessed quite some action based on new car launches and unveilings. The month of May – although not likely to be as busy as the past couple of months – is still expected to have three big launches, including that of the new-gen Maruti Swift. Let’s check all of them out in detail:

Force Gurkha 5-door

Launch On: May 2

Expected Price: Rs 16 lakh

The Force Gurkha 5-door was unveiled recently and is now slated to be launched soon. Force isn’t only introducing the longer-wheelbase SUV, but it’s also updating the 3-door Gurkha with some features and mechanical updates. Both the SUVs get a powerful 140 PS 2.6-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Force is offering them with a 4x4 drivetrain as standard while both feature manually locking differentials and a shift-on-fly functionality for off-road modes. The 5-door Gurkha has a 3-row seating layout, with bench seats for the second row and captain seats for the third-row passengers. In terms of equipment, both the variants of the offroader come with a new 9-inch touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, dual front airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift

Expected Launch: First half of May

Expected Price: Rs 6 lakh

After being introduced in global markets like Japan and the UK, the fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is finally set to go on sale in India. The new hatchback gets a fresh design inside and out, while still retaining the typical essence of a Swift. Suzuki has equipped it with a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine (82 PS/up to 112 Nm), paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT. In Japan, the Swift is available in both petrol and hybrid versions, with an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. That said, the India-spec Swift isn’t likely to get the hybrid and AWD versions, while the CVT could also be replaced with an AMT option. The new Swift packs features such as a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, and blind spot detection.

Tata Altroz Racer

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh

The Tata Altroz Racer, after making an appearance at the inaugural edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, is now set to go on sale soon. It is a spiced-up version of the standard Tata hatchback, while featuring some additional equipment. Tata has provided it with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof. Its safety net comprises six airbags, rain-sensing wipers, and reversing camera. The Altroz Racer is powered by the 120 PS/170 Nm 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine sourced from the Nexon. It is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and will be offered with an automatic transmission option as well.

These are a few new car models that we are expecting to enter the market in May 2024. What are your thoughts on this list and which other model would you want being introduced in India this year? Let us know in the comments.

All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom

