Tata Safari 6 And 7-Seater Available At The Same Price

Published On Feb 26, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

Safari’s other three-row rivals such as the Hector Plus charge more for the 6-seating configuration

The Safari is available in 6 and 7-seater configurations.

Its prices start from Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh.

The 6-seater configuration comes only on the top-spec XZ+, while all the variants are available with 7 seats as standard.

The price for both the configurations is the same, which sounds like a good deal.

On the other hand, the prices of 6 and 7-seater variants of the Hector Plus is different, the former configuration asking for a higher price.

Tata recently launched the third-generation Safari in India, which is priced starting from Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The bookings are underway and the deliveries are expected to commence in the early weeks of March.

The Safari is offered in 6 and 7 seater configurations, both priced the same. It comes in six variants - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+. While all the variants come with 7-seater configuration as standard, the 6-seater comes only on the top-spec XZ+ variant. Both of them are priced at Rs 20 lakh for the manual gearbox and Rs 21.25 lakh for the automatic.

Both of them get a two-seater bench for the third row. The main difference is on the second row, as the 6-seater gets two captain seats and the 7-seater goes with a three-seater bench. Another difference is how you access the third row of seats. The 7-seater variants’ split folding second-row seat get tumbling functionality. However, on the 6-seater, you either can drag the seats ahead and slightly recline it or use the central passage to go to the third row.

Also Read: Tata Safari vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?

Both the seating configurations offered at the same price in the Safari is a good deal, but one disadvantage is that the 6 seater configuration comes only with a single variant. So those who prefer that setup, will have to shell out money for range topping XZ+ variant.

In general, the 6-seater setup is usually costlier than the other. Its prime competitor, MG Hector Plus gets different prices for the 6 and 7-seater variants. For instance, the prices of the 6 and the corresponding 7-seater variants have a gap of around Rs 25,000. The 7-seater is available at a much more affordable price.

The Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is rated at 170PS and 350Nm, paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Features onboard include an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment, a panoramic sunroof, a semi-digital instrument cluster, powered driver’s seat, six airbags, ESC and a rear parking camera.

Read More on : Safari diesel