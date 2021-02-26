  • Login / Register
Tata Safari 6 And 7-Seater Available At The Same Price

Published On Feb 26, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

Safari’s other three-row rivals such as the Hector Plus charge more for the 6-seating configuration

  • The Safari is available in 6 and 7-seater configurations. 

  • Its prices start from Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh. 

  • The 6-seater configuration comes only on the top-spec XZ+, while all the variants are available with 7 seats as standard. 

  • The price for both the configurations is the same, which sounds like a good deal. 

  • On the other hand, the prices of 6 and 7-seater variants of the Hector Plus is different, the former configuration asking for a higher price. 

Tata recently launched the third-generation Safari in India, which is priced starting from Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The bookings are underway and the deliveries are expected to commence in the early weeks of March. 

New Tata Safari Launched! Up To Rs 1.35 Lakh Expensive Than Harrier

The Safari is offered in 6 and 7 seater configurations, both priced the same. It comes in six variants - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+. While all the variants come with 7-seater configuration as standard, the 6-seater comes only on the top-spec XZ+ variant. Both of them are priced at Rs 20 lakh for the manual gearbox and Rs 21.25 lakh for the automatic. 

Both of them get a two-seater bench for the third row. The main difference is on the second row, as the 6-seater gets two captain seats and the 7-seater goes with a three-seater bench. Another difference is how you access the third row of seats. The 7-seater variants’ split folding second-row seat get tumbling functionality. However, on the 6-seater, you either can drag the seats ahead and slightly recline it or use the central passage to go to the third row. 

Also Read: Tata Safari vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?

Both the seating configurations offered at the same price in the Safari is a good deal, but one disadvantage is that the 6 seater configuration comes only with a single variant. So those who prefer that setup, will have to shell out money for range topping XZ+ variant. 

In general, the 6-seater setup is usually costlier than the other. Its prime competitor, MG Hector Plus gets different prices for the 6 and 7-seater variants. For instance, the prices of the 6 and the corresponding 7-seater variants have a gap of around Rs 25,000. The 7-seater is available at a much more affordable price. 

The Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is rated at 170PS and 350Nm, paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Features onboard include an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment, a panoramic sunroof, a semi-digital instrument cluster, powered driver’s seat, six airbags, ESC and a rear parking camera. 

Read More on : Safari diesel

