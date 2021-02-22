  • Login / Register
Tata Safari vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?

Modified On Feb 22, 2021 06:07 PM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

We compare the prices of the Safari against every SUV in a similar range

Tata has finally launched the third-generation Safari in India from Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is based on the Harrier, with the same engine and transmission options. The Safari, however, gets some cosmetic differences with a different grille, bigger 18-inch alloys, a redesigned rear profile, and new colour shades. The Safari also gets a third row which is its biggest highlight on the inside. Now that the prices are out, let’s see how it competes with similarly priced SUVs: 

Note: Since Safari is a diesel-only SUV, we have only compared it with diesel-powered SUVs. 

Manual Variants

Tata Safari

Tata Harrier

MG Hector

MG Hector Plus

Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra Scorpio

Jeep Compass

Kia Seltos

Hyundai Creta

XE - Rs 14.69 lakh

XE - Rs 14 lakh

Style - Rs 14.20 lakh

Style - Rs 14.65 lakh

W5 - Rs 13.83 lakh

S7 - Rs 14.74 lakh

  

HTX - Rs 14.55 lakh

SX - Rs 14.79 lakh
 

XM - Rs 15.25 lakh

Super - Rs 15.30 lakh

  

W7 - 15.13 Lakh

S9 - Rs 15.37 lakh

      

XM - Rs 16 lakh

XT - Rs 16.50 lakh

  

Super - Rs 15.75 lakh (7-seater) / Rs 15.99 lakh (6-seater)

  

S11 - Rs 16.53 lakh

  

HTX Plus - Rs 15.70 lakh

SX (O) - Rs 16.07 lakh
   

Smart - Rs 17.01 lakh

  

W9 - Rs 16.83 lakh

        

XT - Rs 17.45 lakh

XT+ - Rs 17.30 lakh

  

Smart - Rs 17.61 lakh (7-Seater) / Rs 17.71 lakh (6-seater)

          

XT+ - Rs 18.25 lakh

XZ - Rs 17.80 lakh

Sharp - Rs 18.42 lakh

Select (7-seater) - Rs 18.42 lakh

W11 - Rs 18.33 lakh

  

Sport - Rs 18.69 lakh

    

XZ - Rs 19.15 lakh

XZ+ - Rs 19.05 lakh

  

Sharp 6-Seater - Rs 19.22 lakh

          

XZ+ - Rs 20 lakh

                

XZ+ Adventure Edition - Rs 20.20 lakh

          

Longitude - Rs 20.50 lakh

    
           

Limited (O) - Rs 22.49 lakh

    
           

S - Rs 24.49 lakh

    

Observations 

  • The base-spec Safari XE gets an introductory price starting from Rs 14.69 lakh. 

  • The Safari is priced close to the Hector Plus, but the XUV500 is the most affordable offering in the mid-size SUV segment.

  • The Mahindra XUV500 is priced from Rs 13.83 lakh, around Rs 90,000 cheaper than the Safari and Hector Plus. 

  • For the price of the entry-level XE and second-to-base XM variants of the Safari, you can go for the top-spec fully loaded variants of premium compact SUVs, the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta

  • The Seltos diesel is priced from Rs 10.35 lakh to Rs 15.70 lakh (manual), while the Creta ranges between Rs 10.31 lakh and Rs 16.07 lakh. 

  • The Hector and Harrier are priced close to the XUV500. 

  • For the price of Safari’s mid-spec XT+ variant, you can opt for Mahindra XUV500’s top-spec W11 variant. 

  • Among its direct competitors, Safari is the most expensive option, demanding nearly a lakh over the Hector Plus and Rs 1.9 lakh over the XUV500. 

  • Instead of the base variant of the Safari, you can also opt for the mid-spec S7 variant of the Scorpio

  • The Safari nameplate’s oldest rival, the Mahindra Scorpio, currently retails from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 16.52 lakh, which makes it more affordable than the new Safari. 

  • Another rival in this price range is the Jeep Compass which is actually the costliest SUV here. 

  • The Safari can only match up to the base-spec Sport and mid-spec Longitude variants of the Compass in terms of pricing. 

Automatic Variants

Tata Safari

Tata Harrier

Mahindra XUV500

Jeep Compass AWD 

Kia Seltos

Hyundai Creta

XMA - Rs 17.25 lakh

XMA - Rs 16.50 lakh 

W7 AT - Rs 16.33 lak

  

GTX Plus - Rs 17.45 lakh

SX (O) - Rs 17.48 lakh
   

W9 AT - Rs 18.04 lakh

      
 

XZA - Rs 19.05 lakh

W11 AT - Rs 19.56 lakh

      

XZA - Rs 20.40 lakh

XZA+ - Rs 20.25 lakh

        

XZA+ - Rs 21.25 lakh

          
     

Limited (O) - Rs 26.29 lakh

    
     

S - Rs 28.29 lakh

    

  • The Safari offers a 6-speed torque converter automatic with its 170PS 2.0-litre diesel engine. 

  • Only the XUV500 offers an automatic gearbox among its direct competitors, while the Hector gets a manual gearbox only. 

  • If you go for the base-spec XMA (Automatic) Safari, you can also opt for the top-end Seltos GTX Plus AT and Creta SX(O) AT. The Hyundai-Kia duo also packs a 6-speed torque converter automatic. 

  • The XUV500 is again more affordable with its automatic variants priced from Rs 16.33 lakh to Rs 19.56 lakh. 

  • The Compass diesel automatic is the costliest priced from Rs 26.29 lakh up to Rs 28.29 lakh. However, being a Jeep model, it is the only SUV here to offer a four-wheel drivetrain with its automatic model.

