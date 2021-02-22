Modified On Feb 22, 2021 06:07 PM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

We compare the prices of the Safari against every SUV in a similar range

Tata has finally launched the third-generation Safari in India from Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is based on the Harrier, with the same engine and transmission options. The Safari, however, gets some cosmetic differences with a different grille, bigger 18-inch alloys, a redesigned rear profile, and new colour shades. The Safari also gets a third row which is its biggest highlight on the inside. Now that the prices are out, let’s see how it competes with similarly priced SUVs:

Note: Since Safari is a diesel-only SUV, we have only compared it with diesel-powered SUVs.

Manual Variants

Tata Safari Tata Harrier MG Hector MG Hector Plus Mahindra XUV500 Mahindra Scorpio Jeep Compass Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta XE - Rs 14.69 lakh XE - Rs 14 lakh Style - Rs 14.20 lakh Style - Rs 14.65 lakh W5 - Rs 13.83 lakh S7 - Rs 14.74 lakh HTX - Rs 14.55 lakh SX - Rs 14.79 lakh XM - Rs 15.25 lakh Super - Rs 15.30 lakh W7 - 15.13 Lakh S9 - Rs 15.37 lakh XM - Rs 16 lakh XT - Rs 16.50 lakh Super - Rs 15.75 lakh (7-seater) / Rs 15.99 lakh (6-seater) S11 - Rs 16.53 lakh HTX Plus - Rs 15.70 lakh SX (O) - Rs 16.07 lakh Smart - Rs 17.01 lakh W9 - Rs 16.83 lakh XT - Rs 17.45 lakh XT+ - Rs 17.30 lakh Smart - Rs 17.61 lakh (7-Seater) / Rs 17.71 lakh (6-seater) XT+ - Rs 18.25 lakh XZ - Rs 17.80 lakh Sharp - Rs 18.42 lakh Select (7-seater) - Rs 18.42 lakh W11 - Rs 18.33 lakh Sport - Rs 18.69 lakh XZ - Rs 19.15 lakh XZ+ - Rs 19.05 lakh Sharp 6-Seater - Rs 19.22 lakh XZ+ - Rs 20 lakh XZ+ Adventure Edition - Rs 20.20 lakh Longitude - Rs 20.50 lakh Limited (O) - Rs 22.49 lakh S - Rs 24.49 lakh

Observations

The base-spec Safari XE gets an introductory price starting from Rs 14.69 lakh.

The Safari is priced close to the Hector Plus, but the XUV500 is the most affordable offering in the mid-size SUV segment.

The Mahindra XUV500 is priced from Rs 13.83 lakh, around Rs 90,000 cheaper than the Safari and Hector Plus.

For the price of the entry-level XE and second-to-base XM variants of the Safari, you can go for the top-spec fully loaded variants of premium compact SUVs, the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

The Seltos diesel is priced from Rs 10.35 lakh to Rs 15.70 lakh (manual), while the Creta ranges between Rs 10.31 lakh and Rs 16.07 lakh.

The Hector and Harrier are priced close to the XUV500.

For the price of Safari’s mid-spec XT+ variant, you can opt for Mahindra XUV500’s top-spec W11 variant.

Among its direct competitors, Safari is the most expensive option, demanding nearly a lakh over the Hector Plus and Rs 1.9 lakh over the XUV500.

Instead of the base variant of the Safari, you can also opt for the mid-spec S7 variant of the Scorpio.

The Safari nameplate’s oldest rival, the Mahindra Scorpio, currently retails from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 16.52 lakh, which makes it more affordable than the new Safari.

Another rival in this price range is the Jeep Compass which is actually the costliest SUV here.

The Safari can only match up to the base-spec Sport and mid-spec Longitude variants of the Compass in terms of pricing.

Automatic Variants

Tata Safari Tata Harrier Mahindra XUV500 Jeep Compass AWD Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta XMA - Rs 17.25 lakh XMA - Rs 16.50 lakh W7 AT - Rs 16.33 lak GTX Plus - Rs 17.45 lakh SX (O) - Rs 17.48 lakh W9 AT - Rs 18.04 lakh XZA - Rs 19.05 lakh W11 AT - Rs 19.56 lakh XZA - Rs 20.40 lakh XZA+ - Rs 20.25 lakh XZA+ - Rs 21.25 lakh Limited (O) - Rs 26.29 lakh S - Rs 28.29 lakh

The Safari offers a 6-speed torque converter automatic with its 170PS 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Only the XUV500 offers an automatic gearbox among its direct competitors, while the Hector gets a manual gearbox only.

If you go for the base-spec XMA (Automatic) Safari, you can also opt for the top-end Seltos GTX Plus AT and Creta SX(O) AT. The Hyundai-Kia duo also packs a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The XUV500 is again more affordable with its automatic variants priced from Rs 16.33 lakh to Rs 19.56 lakh.

The Compass diesel automatic is the costliest priced from Rs 26.29 lakh up to Rs 28.29 lakh. However, being a Jeep model, it is the only SUV here to offer a four-wheel drivetrain with its automatic model.

