Tata Safari vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?
Modified On Feb 22, 2021
We compare the prices of the Safari against every SUV in a similar range
Tata has finally launched the third-generation Safari in India from Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is based on the Harrier, with the same engine and transmission options. The Safari, however, gets some cosmetic differences with a different grille, bigger 18-inch alloys, a redesigned rear profile, and new colour shades. The Safari also gets a third row which is its biggest highlight on the inside. Now that the prices are out, let’s see how it competes with similarly priced SUVs:
Note: Since Safari is a diesel-only SUV, we have only compared it with diesel-powered SUVs.
Manual Variants
|
Tata Safari
|
Tata Harrier
|
MG Hector
|
MG Hector Plus
|
Mahindra XUV500
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
Jeep Compass
|
Kia Seltos
|
Hyundai Creta
|
XE - Rs 14.69 lakh
|
XE - Rs 14 lakh
|
Style - Rs 14.20 lakh
|
Style - Rs 14.65 lakh
|
W5 - Rs 13.83 lakh
|
S7 - Rs 14.74 lakh
|
HTX - Rs 14.55 lakh
|
SX - Rs 14.79 lakh
|
XM - Rs 15.25 lakh
|
Super - Rs 15.30 lakh
|
W7 - 15.13 Lakh
|
S9 - Rs 15.37 lakh
|
XM - Rs 16 lakh
|
XT - Rs 16.50 lakh
|
Super - Rs 15.75 lakh (7-seater) / Rs 15.99 lakh (6-seater)
|
S11 - Rs 16.53 lakh
|
HTX Plus - Rs 15.70 lakh
|
SX (O) - Rs 16.07 lakh
|
Smart - Rs 17.01 lakh
|
W9 - Rs 16.83 lakh
|
XT - Rs 17.45 lakh
|
XT+ - Rs 17.30 lakh
|
Smart - Rs 17.61 lakh (7-Seater) / Rs 17.71 lakh (6-seater)
|
XT+ - Rs 18.25 lakh
|
XZ - Rs 17.80 lakh
|
Sharp - Rs 18.42 lakh
|
Select (7-seater) - Rs 18.42 lakh
|
W11 - Rs 18.33 lakh
|
Sport - Rs 18.69 lakh
|
XZ - Rs 19.15 lakh
|
XZ+ - Rs 19.05 lakh
|
Sharp 6-Seater - Rs 19.22 lakh
|
XZ+ - Rs 20 lakh
|
XZ+ Adventure Edition - Rs 20.20 lakh
|
Longitude - Rs 20.50 lakh
|
Limited (O) - Rs 22.49 lakh
|
S - Rs 24.49 lakh
Observations
-
The base-spec Safari XE gets an introductory price starting from Rs 14.69 lakh.
-
The Safari is priced close to the Hector Plus, but the XUV500 is the most affordable offering in the mid-size SUV segment.
-
The Mahindra XUV500 is priced from Rs 13.83 lakh, around Rs 90,000 cheaper than the Safari and Hector Plus.
-
For the price of the entry-level XE and second-to-base XM variants of the Safari, you can go for the top-spec fully loaded variants of premium compact SUVs, the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.
-
The Seltos diesel is priced from Rs 10.35 lakh to Rs 15.70 lakh (manual), while the Creta ranges between Rs 10.31 lakh and Rs 16.07 lakh.
-
The Hector and Harrier are priced close to the XUV500.
-
For the price of Safari’s mid-spec XT+ variant, you can opt for Mahindra XUV500’s top-spec W11 variant.
-
Among its direct competitors, Safari is the most expensive option, demanding nearly a lakh over the Hector Plus and Rs 1.9 lakh over the XUV500.
-
Instead of the base variant of the Safari, you can also opt for the mid-spec S7 variant of the Scorpio.
-
The Safari nameplate’s oldest rival, the Mahindra Scorpio, currently retails from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 16.52 lakh, which makes it more affordable than the new Safari.
-
Another rival in this price range is the Jeep Compass which is actually the costliest SUV here.
-
The Safari can only match up to the base-spec Sport and mid-spec Longitude variants of the Compass in terms of pricing.
Automatic Variants
|
Tata Safari
|
Tata Harrier
|
Mahindra XUV500
|
Jeep Compass AWD
|
Kia Seltos
|
Hyundai Creta
|
XMA - Rs 17.25 lakh
|
XMA - Rs 16.50 lakh
|
W7 AT - Rs 16.33 lak
|
GTX Plus - Rs 17.45 lakh
|
SX (O) - Rs 17.48 lakh
|
W9 AT - Rs 18.04 lakh
|
XZA - Rs 19.05 lakh
|
W11 AT - Rs 19.56 lakh
|
XZA - Rs 20.40 lakh
|
XZA+ - Rs 20.25 lakh
|
XZA+ - Rs 21.25 lakh
|
Limited (O) - Rs 26.29 lakh
|
S - Rs 28.29 lakh
-
The Safari offers a 6-speed torque converter automatic with its 170PS 2.0-litre diesel engine.
-
Only the XUV500 offers an automatic gearbox among its direct competitors, while the Hector gets a manual gearbox only.
-
If you go for the base-spec XMA (Automatic) Safari, you can also opt for the top-end Seltos GTX Plus AT and Creta SX(O) AT. The Hyundai-Kia duo also packs a 6-speed torque converter automatic.
-
The XUV500 is again more affordable with its automatic variants priced from Rs 16.33 lakh to Rs 19.56 lakh.
-
The Compass diesel automatic is the costliest priced from Rs 26.29 lakh up to Rs 28.29 lakh. However, being a Jeep model, it is the only SUV here to offer a four-wheel drivetrain with its automatic model.
