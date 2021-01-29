Tata’s Electric Sub-4m SUV Gets Costlier By Rs 15,000

Published On Jan 29, 2021 11:58 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV

This is the second price hike for the Nexon EV since its launch in January 2020

The Nexon EV is available in three variants -- XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux.

The base-spec XM is still priced at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata has hiked prices of the mid-spec XZ+ and top-spec XZ+ Lux by Rs 15,000.

The Nexon EV is now priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

January 2021 has been busy for Tata Motors, as it unveiled the all-new Safari and launched the Altroz iTurbo. The company had, in the third week of January, bumped up the prices of almost all its models , excluding the Nexon EV. But the carmaker moved quickly to revise the costs of the electric sub-4m SUV as well. Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise price list:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XM Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh -- XZ+ Rs 15.25 lakh Rs 15.40 lakh +Rs 15,000 XZ+ Lux Rs 16.25 lakh Rs 16.40 lakh +Rs 15,000

While the base-spec XM variant’s price remains unchanged at Rs 13.99 lakh, the mid-spec XZ+ and top-spec XZ+ Lux have become costlier by Rs 15,000. That said, the Nexon is still the most affordable electric vehicle in India to offer a claimed range of over 300km.

Tata offers the electrified Nexon with a 30.2kWh battery pack and an electric motor rated at 129PS/245Nm. While a DC fast charger can power up the battery from 0 to 80 percent in 60 minutes, the 3.3kW AC home fast charger takes up to eight hours for a full charge. The Nexon EV comes with two drive modes -- Drive and Sport.

You can also have the electric SUV on a subscription basis for a tenure ranging from 12-36 months. The catch here is that the subscription applies only to the mid-spec XZ+ variant, and Tata has partnered with ORIX India for the same. Other electric vehicles available in the Indian market include MG ZS EV (Rs 20.88 lakh to Rs 23.58 lakh), Hyundai Kona Electric (Rs 23.75 lakh to Rs 23.94 lakh), and the Mercedes-Benz EQC (Rs 1.04 crore). The Nexon EV will have a direct rival in the Mahindra XUV300 Electric when the latter is launched in the second half of 2021.

All prices, ex-showroom

