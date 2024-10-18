Tata Punch vs Punch Camo: Compared In Images

Published On Oct 18, 2024 02:08 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch

The Punch Camo gets a white roof and blacked out alloy wheels over the regular Tata Punch

The Tata Punch was recently reintroduced in a Camo edition, featuring a Seaweed Green exterior shade with a white roof and some blacked-out styling elements. The Punch Camo commands a premium of Rs 15,000 over its corresponding regular variants. Here’s how it compares to the regular version of the Punch in terms of design inside and out.

Front

Both Punch and Punch Camo look exactly the same from this angle. Tata has equipped it with halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs and a blacked out bumper. The only notable difference here is that the Punch Camo gets a silver skid plate.

Side

The difference between both versions of the Punch become more evident when viewed from the sides. The Camo edition comes with blacked out 16-inch alloy wheels whereas the regular Punch is fitted with 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Unlike the regular Punch, the Punch Camo gets a white roof and white finish for the ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). Both get blacked roof rails and shark-fin antenna.

The Punch Camo also gets a ‘Camo’ badge on both the front fenders to differentiate it from the regular counterpart.

Rear

Both versions of the Tata Punch look exactly the same at the rear, save for the different treatment for the badges. The ‘Punch’ insignia on Punch Camo’s tail gate is finished in black, whereas on the regular Punch it’s in chrome.

Interior

The standard Punch comes with a dual-tone black and white dashboard theme, whereas the Punch Camo gets an all-black dashboard and ‘Camo’ themed highlights. The Camo graphics have also been provided on the door pads, and even the door opening lever is finished in black.

While both get a black fabric seat upholstery, the seats inside the Punch Camo get ‘Camo’ themed graphics.

In terms of features, both versions of the Tata Punch have a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital driver’s display, auto AC, and a wireless phone charger. Its safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, and rear parking sensors.

Engine Options

Tata offers the Punch with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. Their detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 88 PS 73.5 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

Price Range And Rivals

Prices of the Tata Punch range between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.15 lakh, while for the Punch Camo it starts from Rs 8.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is a direct rival to the Hyundai Exter, while being an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

