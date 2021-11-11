Published On Nov 11, 2021 02:40 PM By CarDekho for Tata Punch

It has a new infotainment screen and audio system upgrade

The Tata Punch is a feature-packed micro SUV, but you have to stretch your budget to the top-spec variant to get the best of those features. If it makes more financial sense for you to buy a lower trim level, you can still get most of the safety equipment at a lower price, and add aftermarket accessories to upgrade the basic tech and infotainment features. Watch the video below to see what it costs to cosmetically and functionally upgrade the Punch Adventure variant, that saves you around Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) over the Creative trim:

The pink interior trim bits and seat covers contrast well against the Punch’s black and slate interior colour scheme (although, maybe the pink pillars are a bit too much?) There’s a thin strip of ambient lighting on all four doors, under the front seats, and under the louvre below the centre air vents, and the footwells are also illuminated. The louvre itself, which is grey plastic in the Adventure variant, is now finished in pink leatherette. At the door sills, a new scuff plate with an illuminated ‘Punch’ logo is installed.

As stock, the Punch’s Adventure variant gets a basic audio system and four coaxial speakers. But this New Delhi-based accessories shop has replaced the tiny stock head unit with a new Android OS-based touchscreen that seems to be larger than the top-spec Creative variant’s 7-inch touchscreen! To get better audio on a budget, the owner opts to pair the front coaxial speakers with two tweeters that are properly installed with crossovers. The crossover splits high and low frequencies of the input audio, so the coaxial speakers are now biased towards bass, while the tweeters provide treble.

On the outside, the Punch with the pink interior has a new aftermarket LED DRL strip in each of its parking lamp eyebrows. The DRLs light up in a bright amber to give a dynamic turn indicator-like appeal. Although the owner of this Punch hasn’t opted for a headlamp upgrade, the stock halogen fog lamps have been replaced with powerful HID (high-intensity discharge) projector fog lamps. We aren’t sure if they have the cornering function that the factory-fitted fog lamps get, since you can only get that feature on the Accomplished and Creative variants.

The Adventure variant gets the same standard government-mandated safety features as the base Pure variant, including dual front airbags, ABS with brake sway control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. In addition, it gets a manual anti-glare inside rearview mirror (IRVM). This variant of the Punch also misses out on a parking camera, so the accessories shop wired an aftermarket camera to the infotainment screen.

All said and done, the mods and accessories amounted to Rs 55,000. The shop recommends setting aside a budget of Rs 70,000 for accessories. We reckon that it’s easy to go down the rabbit hole of modifications, and the equipment you really need depends on how you use your micro SUV. At the end of the day, your car is your canvas, so make it how you want, and let us know in the comments how you’d have accessorised a mid-spec Tata Punch.

Can I lose my warranty over such modifications?

If a car is within warranty and develops a malfunction due to a faulty aftermarket accessory, it’s at the carmaker and dealership’s discretion to cover it under warranty. To be on the safer side, you can try to get high quality accessories, components and wiring, but it’s still a risk.

On a lighter note, most dealerships will not bother you for audio upgrades, new seat covers or for turning your car’s interior pink. Electrical components can sometimes be dicey, but an expert automotive electrician knows the right way to install them without interfering with the car’s electricals. If you still feel uncomfortable about losing your warranty, you can always wait out the 2-5 year period before modifying and accessorising your car.

