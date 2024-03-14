Modified On Mar 15, 2024 10:02 AM By Shreyash for Tata Punch 2025

The Tata Punch facelift is expected to go on sale by sometime in 2025

The Tata Punch facelift will likely incorporate the same updates as the recently launched Punch EV

The exterior updates will likely include an updated grille and LED DRLs, redesigned headlight housing, and updated front and rear bumpers.

It could get a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen and a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

In terms of safety, it will likely get six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

The Tata Punch was first launched in India in 2021, and in 2024, it also received an all-electric version with updated looks and new features. However, the ICE (internal combustion engine) version of the Punch is still due for a midlife update, which it is expected to receive in 2025. A version of the Punch has been spied under camouflage and it is most likely the facelifted version only, spotted for the first time.

What We Saw In The Spy Shots?

Despite being completely camouflaged, the Punch EV-inspired updated fascia is evident on the test mule. The Punch facelift is expected to receive a new grille, LED DRLs, and a redesigned headlight housing, similar to those found on the all-electric version of the Tata Punch.

However, there are no major changes to the overall profile of the micro SUV, though it could receive an updated set of alloy wheels. At the rear, its taillights resemble those of the existing version of the Punch, but minor tweaks to the rear bumper are expected.

Cabin Updates

Though we did not get a clear peek at how the interior of the Punch facelift will look, it will likely receive updates along the lines of the Punch EV. The facelifted version of the Punch will also feature more amenities, such as a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, and ventilated front seats. Amenities like a sunroof and cruise control will be retained.

The safety kit of the Tata Punch facelift will be further enhanced by six airbags, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring. At present, the Punch only comes with dual front airbags and a rear parking camera.

No Powertrain Changes Expected

The Tata Punch facelift will likely continue using the same 1.2-litre three cylinder petrol engine (88 PS and 115 Nm) offered with the existing Punch. The unit comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT (automatic) transmission.

The same engine is also offered with in CNG, but with a reduced output of 73.5 PS and 103 Nm (in CNG mode), only mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. However, Tata could provide the Punch CNG facelift with the option of a 5-speed AMT transmission, as recently introduced with the Tata Tiago CNG and Tata Tigor CNG. The Punch CNG also features Tata’s dual-cylinder technology that allows for a usable boot space.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Punch facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will continue its rivalry with the Hyundai Exter, while being an alternative to the Maruti Fronx, Citroen C3, Maruti Ignis, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

