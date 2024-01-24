Tata Punch EV Base-spec Smart Variant Explained In 8 Images

Modified On Jan 24, 2024 03:27 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

The base-spec Tata Punch EV Smart misses out on an infotainment, but comes with automatic AC and semi-digital driver’s display

The Tata Punch EV is the latest all-electric offering in Tata.ev’s lineup, positioned between the Tata Tiago EV and Tata Nexon EV. The prices for the electric micro SUV start at Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom), and it is available in five broad variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered Plus. In this article, we have detailed the entry-level Smart variant of the Punch EV with 8 images.

Upfront, even the base-spec Tata Punch EV comes with LED headlights and LED DRLs but they are not connected and do not get any animations. As a base-spec model, the Smart variant of the electric micro SUV also does not include front fog lamps either.

The Punch EV Smart is also differentiated from its higher-spec variants by its smaller 15-inch steel wheels fitted with wheel caps. Also, you get black finished ORVMs and blacked out door handles on the Smart variant of the Punch EV. On higher variants of the Punch EV, you get gloss black ORVMs and body coloured door handles.

What further indicates that this is the entry-level variant of the Tata Punch EV is the absence of roof rails.

Also Check Out: Base-spec Tata Punch EV Medium Range vs Mid-spec Tata Tiago EV Long Range: Which One Is Better?

At the rear, the Tata Punch EV Smart doesn’t get rear defogger and rear wiper and washer. Rest of the details like LED taillamps and silver skid plate on the bumper remains the same as the high-specced variants of the Tata Punch EV.

The Tata Punch EV Smart variant features a dual-tone dashboard layout with fabric seat upholstery. There is no infotainment system with this variant of the electric micro SUV which feels like a big miss from Tata at this price point. However, it does get automatic AC with a touch control panel, a semi-digital driver’s display, height adjustable driver’s seat, front power windows, cooled glovebox, and an air purifier.

The Punch EV Smart also comes with multi mode regenerative braking and two drive modes – City and Sport – but the drive selector doesn’t get a digital display unlike the higher variants.

Though the Punch EV Smart gets the same 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, it has been blacked out unlike the dual-tone leatherette wrapped steering wheel offered with the top-spec variant of the Punch. Also, since it misses out an infotainment system, there are no steering mounted controls either.

When it comes to the rear seats, the Punch EV smart doesn’t get rear power windows and also misses out on rear AC vents and a centre headrest.

In terms of passenger safety, the Punch EV Smart is equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

However, if you pay Rs 50,000 extra, you can opt for the Smart Plus variant of the Punch EV which comes with a 7-inch touchscreen system, day/night inside rear view mirror (IRVM), all four power windows, paddle shifter, a six-speaker sound system and a rear parking camera.

Also Check Out: Tata Punch EV Long Range vs Tata Nexon EV Mid Range: Which Electric SUV To Buy?

Powertrain Details

The Punch EV Smart comes with a medium range 25 kWh battery pack only mated to an electric motor which churns out 82 PS and 114 Nm, and offers a claimed range of 315 km. The charging option includes a 3.3 kW AC fast charging which can rejuvenate the battery from 10 to 100 percent in 9.4 hours. It also supports a 50 kW DC fast charging which takes 56 minutes to charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent.

Tata is not offering the option of a 7.2 kW charger with the Smart variant of the Punch EV.

Price Range & Rivals

The Tata Punch EV prices range from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan India). It rivals the Citroen eC3 while being a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

Read More on : Tata Punch EV Automatic