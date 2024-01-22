Tata Punch EV Long Range vs Tata Nexon EV Mid Range: Which Electric SUV To Buy?
Published On Jan 22, 2024 01:30 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch EV
The top variant Punch EV is priced similar to the entry-level Nexon EV, but which one is right for you? Let’s find out
The choice of affordable electric SUVs in India has now expanded with the launch of the Tata Punch EV. It slots in below the current top-selling EV in the country, the Tata Nexon EV. If you’re looking to buy a new electric SUV priced at Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), you can consider both the top-end variant of the Punch EV and the entry-level Nexon EV. Let’s see which one would be right for you, starting with their specifications.
Dimensions
|
Punch EV Empowered+ S LR
|
Nexon EV Creative+ MR
|
Length
|
3857 mm
|
3994 mm
|
Width
|
1742 mm
|
1811 mm
|
Height
|
1633 mm
|
1616 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2445 mm
|
2498 mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
190 mm
|
205 mm
|
Boot Space
|
366 litres + 14 litres (frunk)
|
350 litres
The Nexon EV is a segment above the Punch EV, and hence longer and wider, with more cabin space. Meanwhile, the Punch EV has more luggage space, as well as a front luggage space under the bonnet (a first for Tata EVs). Also, the base variant of the Nexon EV has slightly more ground clearance.
Electric Powertrains
|
Punch EV Empowered+ S LR
|
Nexon EV Creative+ MR
|
Battery Size
|
35kWh
|
30kWh
|
Power and Torque
|
122 PS/ 190Nm
|
129 PS/ 215 Nm
|
Claimed Range (MIDC)
|
421 km
|
325 km
|
Charging Time (10-100% using 3.3kW)
|
13.5 hours
|
10.5 hours
|
Charging Time (10-100% using 7.2kW)
|
5 hours
|
4.3 hours
At similar prices, you can have the Punch EV with the larger battery pack that offers more range than the entry-level Nexon EV. However, the larger Tata electric SUV packs slightly more performance. Furthermore, the smaller battery pack for the Nexon EV MR also means faster charge times. Both EVs are compatible with a 50kW DC fast charger, which takes just under an hour, as well.
Features
|
Punch EV Empowered+ S LR
|
Nexon EV Creative+ MR
|
Exterior
|
LED projector headlamps with DRLs
LED taillamps
LED front fog lamps with cornering
Sequence animations for front lights
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Roof rails
Shark fin antenna
|
LED headlamps with DRLs
LED connected taillamps
16-inch steel wheels
|
Interior
|
Leatherette seat upholstery
Height adjustable driver’s seat
Front and rear armrest
Jeweled rotary dial for drive selector with built-in display
Cabin mood lighting
|
Fabric seat upholstery
Height adjustable driver’s seat
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Auto AC with rear vents
Front ventilated seats
Wireless smartphone charger
Auto headlamps
Rain sensing wipers
Auto fold ORVM
Air purifier
Multi-drive modes
Cruise control
USB charge ports
Sunroof
|
Auto AC
Smart key with push-button start
All 4 power windows
Front USB charge ports
12V front power outlet
|
Infotainment
|
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit
10.25-inch digital driver’s display with navigation view
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
4-speakers +2 tweeters
|
7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit
Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
4-speakers
7-inch TFT instrument cluster
|
Safety
|
6 airbags
360-degree camera
ISOFIX
Hill hold control, hill descent control
Electronic parking brake with auto hold
Tyre pressure monitoring system
Rear wiper and defogger
Blind spot view monitor
|
6 airbags
Rear parking camera
ISOFIX
Traction control
ESP
Tyre pressure monitoring system
The Punch EV gets a lot of feature upgrades over its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, most of them offered with its top variant. Both the top-spec Punch EV and base variant Nexon EV get six airbags, a touchscreen infotainment unit, TPMS, LED lighting and auto AC. However, the Punch Empowered Plus S gets a lot more than the Nexon EV Creative Plus for the money with the larger central display, digital driver’s display, 360-degree camera, and ventilated front seats.
Prices
|
Punch EV Empowered+ S LR
|
Nexon EV Creative+ MR
|
Difference
|
Rs 14.99 lakh (introductory)
|
Rs 14.79 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
The entry-level Tata Nexon EV is slightly more affordable than the top-spec Punch EV while also being more spacious, making it a better family car overall. However, if you’re looking for more range and premium comforts, the Punch EV is the choice for you.
