English | हिंदी

Tata Punch EV Long Range vs Tata Nexon EV Mid Range: Which Electric SUV To Buy?

Published On Jan 22, 2024 01:30 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch EV

  • 9662 Views
  • Write a comment

The top variant Punch EV is priced similar to the entry-level Nexon EV, but which one is right for you? Let’s find out

Tata Punch EV vs Tata Nexon EV

The choice of affordable electric SUVs in India has now expanded with the launch of the Tata Punch EV. It slots in below the current top-selling EV in the country, the Tata Nexon EV. If you’re looking to buy a new electric SUV priced at Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), you can consider both the top-end variant of the Punch EV and the entry-level Nexon EV. Let’s see which one would be right for you, starting with their specifications.

Dimensions

Punch EV Empowered+ S LR

Nexon EV Creative+ MR

Length

3857 mm

3994 mm

Width

1742 mm

1811 mm

Height

1633 mm

1616 mm

Wheelbase

2445 mm

2498 mm

Ground Clearance

190 mm

205 mm

Boot Space

366 litres + 14 litres (frunk)

350 litres

Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon EV is a segment above the Punch EV, and hence longer and wider, with more cabin space. Meanwhile, the Punch EV has more luggage space, as well as a front luggage space under the bonnet (a first for Tata EVs). Also, the base variant of the Nexon EV has slightly more ground clearance.

Electric Powertrains

Punch EV Empowered+ S LR

Nexon EV Creative+ MR

Battery Size

35kWh

30kWh

Power and Torque

122 PS/ 190Nm

129 PS/ 215 Nm

Claimed Range (MIDC)

421 km

325 km

Charging Time (10-100% using 3.3kW)

13.5 hours

10.5 hours

Charging Time (10-100% using 7.2kW)

5 hours

4.3 hours

Tata Punch EV charging

At similar prices, you can have the Punch EV with the larger battery pack that offers more range than the entry-level Nexon EV. However, the larger Tata electric SUV packs slightly more performance. Furthermore, the smaller battery pack for the Nexon EV MR also means faster charge times. Both EVs are compatible with a 50kW DC fast charger, which takes just under an hour, as well.

Features

Punch EV Empowered+ S LR

Nexon EV Creative+ MR

Exterior

LED projector headlamps with DRLs

LED taillamps

LED front fog lamps with cornering

Sequence animations for front lights

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark fin antenna

LED headlamps with DRLs

LED connected taillamps

16-inch steel wheels

Interior

Leatherette seat upholstery

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Front and rear armrest

Jeweled rotary dial for drive selector with built-in display

Cabin mood lighting

Fabric seat upholstery

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Comfort and convenience

Auto AC with rear vents

Front ventilated seats

Wireless smartphone charger

Auto headlamps

Rain sensing wipers

Auto fold ORVM

Air purifier

Multi-drive modes

Cruise control

USB charge ports

Sunroof

Auto AC

Smart key with push-button start

All 4 power windows

Front USB charge ports

12V front power outlet

Infotainment 

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit

10.25-inch digital driver’s display with navigation view

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speakers +2 tweeters

7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speakers

7-inch TFT instrument cluster

Safety

6 airbags

360-degree camera

ISOFIX

Hill hold control, hill descent control

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Rear wiper and defogger

Blind spot view monitor

6 airbags

Rear parking camera

ISOFIX

Traction control

ESP

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Tata Punch EV cabin
Tata Nexon EV cabin

The Punch EV gets a lot of feature upgrades over its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, most of them offered with its top variant. Both the top-spec Punch EV and base variant Nexon EV get six airbags, a touchscreen infotainment unit, TPMS, LED lighting and auto AC. However, the Punch Empowered Plus S gets a lot more than the Nexon EV Creative Plus for the money with the larger central display, digital driver’s display, 360-degree camera, and ventilated front seats.

Prices

Punch EV Empowered+ S LR

Nexon EV Creative+ MR

Difference

Rs 14.99 lakh (introductory)

Rs 14.79 lakh

Rs 20,000

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The entry-level Tata Nexon EV is slightly more affordable than the top-spec Punch EV while also being more spacious, making it a better family car overall. However, if you’re looking for more range and premium comforts, the Punch EV is the choice for you.

Read More on : Tata Punch EV Automatic

S
Published by
Sonny
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Punch EV

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
  • MG eHS
    MG eHS
    Rs.30 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2024
  • Skoda Enyaq iV
    Skoda Enyaq iV
    Rs.60 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2024
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
    Ford Mustang Mach E
    Rs.70 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2024
  • BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs.60 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2024
  • Fisker Ocean
    Fisker Ocean
    Rs.80 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2024
Upcoming Electric Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Punch EV Long Range vs Tata Nexon EV Mid Range: Which Electric SUV To Buy?
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience