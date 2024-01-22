Published On Jan 22, 2024 01:30 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch EV

The top variant Punch EV is priced similar to the entry-level Nexon EV, but which one is right for you? Let’s find out

The choice of affordable electric SUVs in India has now expanded with the launch of the Tata Punch EV. It slots in below the current top-selling EV in the country, the Tata Nexon EV. If you’re looking to buy a new electric SUV priced at Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), you can consider both the top-end variant of the Punch EV and the entry-level Nexon EV. Let’s see which one would be right for you, starting with their specifications.

Dimensions

Punch EV Empowered+ S LR Nexon EV Creative+ MR Length 3857 mm 3994 mm Width 1742 mm 1811 mm Height 1633 mm 1616 mm Wheelbase 2445 mm 2498 mm Ground Clearance 190 mm 205 mm Boot Space 366 litres + 14 litres (frunk) 350 litres

The Nexon EV is a segment above the Punch EV, and hence longer and wider, with more cabin space. Meanwhile, the Punch EV has more luggage space, as well as a front luggage space under the bonnet (a first for Tata EVs). Also, the base variant of the Nexon EV has slightly more ground clearance.

Electric Powertrains

Punch EV Empowered+ S LR Nexon EV Creative+ MR Battery Size 35kWh 30kWh Power and Torque 122 PS/ 190Nm 129 PS/ 215 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC) 421 km 325 km Charging Time (10-100% using 3.3kW) 13.5 hours 10.5 hours Charging Time (10-100% using 7.2kW) 5 hours 4.3 hours

At similar prices, you can have the Punch EV with the larger battery pack that offers more range than the entry-level Nexon EV. However, the larger Tata electric SUV packs slightly more performance. Furthermore, the smaller battery pack for the Nexon EV MR also means faster charge times. Both EVs are compatible with a 50kW DC fast charger, which takes just under an hour, as well.

Features

Punch EV Empowered+ S LR Nexon EV Creative+ MR Exterior LED projector headlamps with DRLs LED taillamps LED front fog lamps with cornering Sequence animations for front lights 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels Roof rails Shark fin antenna LED headlamps with DRLs LED connected taillamps 16-inch steel wheels Interior Leatherette seat upholstery Height adjustable driver’s seat Front and rear armrest Jeweled rotary dial for drive selector with built-in display Cabin mood lighting Fabric seat upholstery Height adjustable driver’s seat Comfort and convenience Auto AC with rear vents Front ventilated seats Wireless smartphone charger Auto headlamps Rain sensing wipers Auto fold ORVM Air purifier Multi-drive modes Cruise control USB charge ports Sunroof Auto AC Smart key with push-button start All 4 power windows Front USB charge ports 12V front power outlet Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with navigation view Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 4-speakers +2 tweeters 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 4-speakers 7-inch TFT instrument cluster Safety 6 airbags 360-degree camera ISOFIX Hill hold control, hill descent control Electronic parking brake with auto hold Tyre pressure monitoring system Rear wiper and defogger Blind spot view monitor 6 airbags Rear parking camera ISOFIX Traction control ESP Tyre pressure monitoring system

The Punch EV gets a lot of feature upgrades over its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, most of them offered with its top variant. Both the top-spec Punch EV and base variant Nexon EV get six airbags, a touchscreen infotainment unit, TPMS, LED lighting and auto AC. However, the Punch Empowered Plus S gets a lot more than the Nexon EV Creative Plus for the money with the larger central display, digital driver’s display, 360-degree camera, and ventilated front seats.

Prices

Punch EV Empowered+ S LR Nexon EV Creative+ MR Difference Rs 14.99 lakh (introductory) Rs 14.79 lakh Rs 20,000

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The entry-level Tata Nexon EV is slightly more affordable than the top-spec Punch EV while also being more spacious, making it a better family car overall. However, if you’re looking for more range and premium comforts, the Punch EV is the choice for you.

