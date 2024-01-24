English | हिंदी

Base-spec Tata Punch EV Medium Range vs Mid-spec Tata Tiago EV Long Range: Which One Is Better?

Modified On Jan 24, 2024 03:16 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

Both medium range version of the Tata Punch EV and long range variant of the Tata Tiago EV offer a claimed range of up to 315 km

Tata Punch EV Smart vs Tata Tiago EV XZ+

The Tata Punch EV recently entered the electric car market with a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan India). Within this price range, there are a few more electric vehicle (EV) options, including Tata's own all-electric Tiago EV entry-level hatchback. Notably, the mid-spec XZ+ long-range variant of the Tiago EV is priced closely to the base-spec variant of the Punch EV:

If you’re looking to pick between these two EVs, here is a detailed comparison of the base-spec medium-range Punch EV Smart variant against the mid-spec Tiago EV XZ+ long-range variant.

Dimensions

 

Tata Punch EV

Tata Tiago EV

Length

3857 mm

3769 mm

Width

1742 mm

1677 mm

Height

1633 mm

1536 mm

Wheelbase

2445 mm

2400 mm

Ground Clearance

190 mm

165 mm

Boot Space

366 litres (+14 litres frunk Storage)

240 litres

Tata Punch EV Smart

The Tata Punch EV is bigger than Tata Tiago EV in all aspects, and will offer more cabin space. When it comes to luggage and storage options, the Punch EV even offers additional frunk storage (a first for a Tata EV).

Powertrains

Specifications

Tata Punch EV Smart Mid Range

Tata Tiago EV XZ+ Long Range

Battery Pack

25 kWh

24 kWh

Power

82 PS

75 PS

Torque

114 Nm

114 Nm

Claimed Range (MIDC)

315 Km

315 Km

Both these EVs come with similarly sized battery packs, and both offer a claimed range of 315 km. However, the Punch EV packs a little more performance with an additional 7 PS of power. Meanwhile, the torque output remains consistent at 114 Nm for both models.

Charging

Charger

Charging Time

Tata Punch EV MR

Tata Tiago EV LR

50 kW DC Fast Charger (10-80 Percent)

56 minutes

58 minutes

7.2 kW AC (10-100 Percent)

N.A.

3.6 Hours

3.3kW AC/ 15A Portable Charger (10-100 Percent)

9.4 Hours

8.7 Hours

Tata Tiago EV

In its base-spec Smart variant, the Tata Punch EV comes with a standard 3.3 kW AC charger, but still takes longer to charge than the Tiago EV. In comparison, this mid-spec Tiago EV comes with the option of a 7.2 kW charger for an extra Rs 50,000 but that option is not offered with the Punch EV’s smaller battery. 

Features

Features

Tata Punch EV Smart Mid Range

Tata Tiago EV XZ+ Long Range

Exterior

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • 15-inch steel wheels

  • Halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • Fog lamps

  • 14-inch steel wheels with styled covers

Interior

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Illuminated steering wheel

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Cooled glovebox

Comfort & Convenience

  • Automatic AC with touch controls

  • Air purifier

  • Front power windows

  • Multimode regenerative braking

  • Drive modes (City & Sport)

  • Automatic AC

  • All-four power windows

  • Multimode regenerative braking

  • Drive modes (City & Sport)

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Cruise control

  • Auto headlights

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Electrically adjustable auto-fold ORVMS

Infotainment

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment

  • Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

  • 8-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • Hill hold assist

  • ABS with EBD

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • ISOFIX

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Rear parking camera with sensors

  • Rear wiper and washer

Tata Punch EV Smart

When it comes to the feature list at this price point, the Tata Tiago EV boasts a more extensive equipment lineup than the Punch EV. This includes an infotainment system, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and a rear parking camera. However, what sets the Punch EV apart from the Tiago EV is its superior safety kit, including six airbags, electronic stability control, and hill hold assist.

The Smart variant of the Punch EV is also equipped with LED headlights on the outside and an air purifier on the inside, both of which are absent in the Tiago EV.

Prices

Tata Punch EV Smart Medium Range

Tata Tiago EV XZ+ Long Range

Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory)

Rs 11.04 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The base-spec Tata Punch EV Smart variant provides more space, performance, and safety compared to the mid-spec Tata Tiago EV XZ+ long-range variant. However, for just a premium of Rs 5,000, the Tiago EV offers features that make it more practical. So, which EV would you choose between these two? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

