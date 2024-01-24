Modified On Jan 24, 2024 03:16 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

Both medium range version of the Tata Punch EV and long range variant of the Tata Tiago EV offer a claimed range of up to 315 km

The Tata Punch EV recently entered the electric car market with a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan India). Within this price range, there are a few more electric vehicle (EV) options, including Tata's own all-electric Tiago EV entry-level hatchback. Notably, the mid-spec XZ+ long-range variant of the Tiago EV is priced closely to the base-spec variant of the Punch EV:

If you’re looking to pick between these two EVs, here is a detailed comparison of the base-spec medium-range Punch EV Smart variant against the mid-spec Tiago EV XZ+ long-range variant.

Dimensions

Tata Punch EV Tata Tiago EV Length 3857 mm 3769 mm Width 1742 mm 1677 mm Height 1633 mm 1536 mm Wheelbase 2445 mm 2400 mm Ground Clearance 190 mm 165 mm Boot Space 366 litres (+14 litres frunk Storage) 240 litres

The Tata Punch EV is bigger than Tata Tiago EV in all aspects, and will offer more cabin space. When it comes to luggage and storage options, the Punch EV even offers additional frunk storage (a first for a Tata EV).

Powertrains

Specifications Tata Punch EV Smart Mid Range Tata Tiago EV XZ+ Long Range Battery Pack 25 kWh 24 kWh Power 82 PS 75 PS Torque 114 Nm 114 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC) 315 Km 315 Km

Both these EVs come with similarly sized battery packs, and both offer a claimed range of 315 km. However, the Punch EV packs a little more performance with an additional 7 PS of power. Meanwhile, the torque output remains consistent at 114 Nm for both models.

Charging

Charger Charging Time Tata Punch EV MR Tata Tiago EV LR 50 kW DC Fast Charger (10-80 Percent) 56 minutes 58 minutes 7.2 kW AC (10-100 Percent) N.A. 3.6 Hours 3.3kW AC/ 15A Portable Charger (10-100 Percent) 9.4 Hours 8.7 Hours

In its base-spec Smart variant, the Tata Punch EV comes with a standard 3.3 kW AC charger, but still takes longer to charge than the Tiago EV. In comparison, this mid-spec Tiago EV comes with the option of a 7.2 kW charger for an extra Rs 50,000 but that option is not offered with the Punch EV’s smaller battery.

Features

Features Tata Punch EV Smart Mid Range Tata Tiago EV XZ+ Long Range Exterior LED headlights with LED DRLs

15-inch steel wheels Halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs

Fog lamps

14-inch steel wheels with styled covers Interior Fabric seat upholstery

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Cooled glovebox

Illuminated steering wheel Fabric seat upholstery

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Cooled glovebox Comfort & Convenience Automatic AC with touch controls

Air purifier

Front power windows

Multimode regenerative braking

Drive modes (City & Sport) Automatic AC

All-four power windows

Multimode regenerative braking

Drive modes (City & Sport)

Steering mounted controls

Cruise control

Auto headlights

Rain sensing wipers

Electrically adjustable auto-fold ORVMS Infotainment Semi-digital driver’s display 7-inch touchscreen infotainment

Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Semi-digital driver’s display

8-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control

Hill hold assist

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system

ISOFIX

Rear parking sensors Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Rear parking camera with sensors

Rear wiper and washer

When it comes to the feature list at this price point, the Tata Tiago EV boasts a more extensive equipment lineup than the Punch EV. This includes an infotainment system, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and a rear parking camera. However, what sets the Punch EV apart from the Tiago EV is its superior safety kit, including six airbags, electronic stability control, and hill hold assist.

The Smart variant of the Punch EV is also equipped with LED headlights on the outside and an air purifier on the inside, both of which are absent in the Tiago EV.

Prices

Tata Punch EV Smart Medium Range Tata Tiago EV XZ+ Long Range Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory) Rs 11.04 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The base-spec Tata Punch EV Smart variant provides more space, performance, and safety compared to the mid-spec Tata Tiago EV XZ+ long-range variant. However, for just a premium of Rs 5,000, the Tiago EV offers features that make it more practical. So, which EV would you choose between these two? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

